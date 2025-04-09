There can’t be many protests against anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry that can beat this Mormon graduate’s stunning pride flag reveal

Life LGBTQ+

Brigham Young University in Utah is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Mormons, to most of us – and applies Mormon rules on campus, including a policy against same-sex relationships and anything other than cis-gender identity.

In short, it promotes bigotry.

One 2022 graduate of the university, Jillian Orr – @jillianoreo on TikTok – chose to enrol on the university’s excellent Psychology course, but felt the weight of the anti-LGBTQ+ policy after realising, while studying there, that she was bisexual.

She shared an example of the policy in action.

The answer was 4, in case you were wondering.

Love them unconditionally while continuing to realise that their greatest happiness will come through living according to the gospel plan.

Normalise not saying you love someone unconditionally while judging them for their sexual orientation.

Jillian, herself a member of the Mormon Church – at least prior to this – decided to address their bigotry in a brave, impressive and very public way.

We’ll let her tell the tale.

She explained how it came about.

TikTok users were understandably blown away by her sartorial protest.

1.

This is awesome! You pay them to attend their school but they have no right to tell you who you are is wrong!

Yin

2.

I don’t like this at all…..I LOVE IT.

OG

3.

I’m so sorry you got stuck there go off thooooooo.

Aubree White

4.

Oof. I’m sure the admin loved that. I was far too scared to do anything like that. Proud of you.

Emily Colton

5.

So sad you had to hide who you are at Uni. Congratulations on your graduation.. Your robe is awesomeness personified.

SimplySassy

6.

Yay! I’m a BYU grad and like everyone else on the planet I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!

Abby Maxwell Hansen

7.

I guarantee you gave several attendees comfort and courage that day.

Claire Herndon

As Cobra Bubbles commented –

“Not all heroes wear capes …some wear rainbow gowns.”

