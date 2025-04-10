The White House used Twitter to warn everyone against retaliation and got all the scorn they deserved – 17 funniest and most devastatingly on-point replies

Twitter donald trump

Over on Twitter – no, stick with us, please! – the White House account appears to have embarked on a race to the bottom with Donald Trump.

Far from being a platform for diplomatic communication, it increasingly feels like the increasingly unhinged @WhiteHouse has descended into a mouthpiece run by an edgelord intern.

Recent posts include a Studio Ghibli-inspired illustration of an illegal migrant in tears during her arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, and a photo of Trump captioned with the phrase ‘LET HIM COOK’ complete with an angrily snorting emoji.

But even for Trump’s White House, this latest tweet was right off the scale (and a terrifying portent, perhaps, of what’s to come).

DO NOT RETALIATE AND YOU WILL BE REWARDED — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 9, 2025

A reference, presumably, to China’s decision to slap a bloody great big tariff on the US in relation for Trump’s on-off trade war, while the EU have paused retaliatory measures of their own.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point and occasionally funny – very funny – replies. Let the owning begin!

me giving my dog a bath https://t.co/DG1c9eJdsa — helen (@helen) April 9, 2025

Me to my 4 year old after my 2 year old kicks him in the face https://t.co/SM122Ctrs4 — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) April 9, 2025

This is indistinguishable from a transmission from the Borg Cube. https://t.co/oWn9VQYWZq — Travis View (@travis_view) April 10, 2025

This reads like them loudspeaker announcements broadcasted across a locked down city, in a dystopian adventure novel for teenagers. https://t.co/yLEgc4yIL4 — Kama (@Kama_Kamilia) April 10, 2025

