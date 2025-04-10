Twitter donald trump

The White House used Twitter to warn everyone against retaliation and got all the scorn they deserved – 17 funniest and most devastatingly on-point replies

Dominic Carter. Updated April 10th, 2025

Over on Twitter – no, stick with us, please! – the White House account appears to have embarked on a race to the bottom with Donald Trump.

Far from being a platform for diplomatic communication, it increasingly feels like the increasingly unhinged @WhiteHouse has descended into a mouthpiece run by an edgelord intern.

Recent posts include a Studio Ghibli-inspired illustration of an illegal migrant in tears during her arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, and a photo of Trump captioned with the phrase ‘LET HIM COOK’ complete with an angrily snorting emoji.

But even for Trump’s White House, this latest tweet was right off the scale (and a terrifying portent, perhaps, of what’s to come).

A reference, presumably, to China’s decision to slap a bloody great big tariff on the US in relation for Trump’s on-off trade war, while the EU have paused retaliatory measures of their own.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point and occasionally funny – very funny – replies. Let the owning begin!

