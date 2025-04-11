A bride asked for a wedding photos refund because she’s getting divorced and it’s a tale of entitlement for the ages

Weird World bride entitled people

We’ve featured plenty of entitled brides (and indeed bridegrooms) on these pages but surely never one quite so outlandishly entitled as this.

It’s also obviously very sad for all concerned, but it’s not the divorce this is really about, obviously. It’s the message that was subsequently sent to the wedding photographer and, well, best have a read for yourself.

The exchange went viral after it was shared in the corner of Reddit called ‘mildly infuriating’ and this is why.

Maximum points to the photographer for dealing with the request with the utmost courtesy.

And here are just some of the many things people said about it, not always displaying quite the same level of sympathy …

‘The venue, dress shop and caterer also owe her a refund … but she’s keeping the wedding gifts because they were gifts after all.’

Schlutes3273 ‘Um, McDonalds, I’m on a diet, so you need to refund my money on all the food I bought from you last year …’

RickKassidy ‘Wedding guest here. Now that you are divorced, I would like my gift or the cash equivalent returned to me. Thanks.’

grofva ‘Ummm … I want a refund on my kids’ baby pictures. They’ve grown up now and aren’t babies anymore.’

j_grouchy ‘OK, so in order to properly undo the photoshoot, and for you to get your refund, you will need to recreate the wedding with 100% accuracy. ‘Please let me know when you and ALL the guests that were at the wedding will be able to reassemble at the church. It is critical that they all be in the same clothes as well, and it has to be the same day of the year with similar weather. ‘Only in this way, will I be able to create negative images with the camera, as I will have to retake every photo using special Nega-Film. ‘If you could ask everyone to have the exact same hairstyles as well, that would be a bonus. ‘Please note that there will be a one-time $25,000 cost for Nega-Film, as it is a rare commodity. ‘Let me know when you would like to get started!’

Kangar

READ MORE

People shared their favourite graffiti and these 19 magnificent examples are all definitely worth writing home about

Source Reddit u/WealthyBigPenis22