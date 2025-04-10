Pics funny graffiti

People shared their favourite graffiti and these 19 magnificent examples are all definitely worth writing home about

Poke Staff. Updated April 10th, 2025

It all began when @PeopleOfUK asked this over on Twitter.

And it became a rather glorious celebration of people’s most cherished scribblings. Here are the 23 we liked best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2