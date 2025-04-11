Marjorie Taylor Greene got herself an AI action figure, and it’s giving people Conspiracy Barbie vibes

US marjorie taylor greene

If you’ve been on social media in the past week, you can’t have failed to notice the phenomenon of the AI action figure.

This is what we mean –

NEW: Hasbro has just released the Pete Hegseth Action Figure: pic.twitter.com/NoWdPZy9A1 — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) April 9, 2025

Ever wondered what Peep Show characters would look like as action figures? Wonder no more! pic.twitter.com/OW2aJBzgXt — Podcast Secrets of the Pharaohs (@PodcastPharaohs) April 10, 2025

I really like Reform UK’s new action figure of Nigel Farage. pic.twitter.com/dFilz1PMPf — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) April 10, 2025

You get the picture. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – she of the Jewish Space Lasers conspiracy theory – decided to get in on the action. Go figure.

The Congresswoman MTG Starter Kit ✨

If I was a doll!

I love all my accessories, including my Bible and gavel for DOGE Committee chair! pic.twitter.com/2fEWYH1Ubt — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) April 10, 2025

We’re not saying that’s creepy, but after watching it, we fully expect to get a phone call, followed by a visit from the doll a week later.

We weren’t the only ones who suspected old Marge’s table would be the first to get flipped if Jesus found her selling Trump bibles in the Temple. These reactions say it all.

1.

Marjorie Taylor Greene leaving her Bible behind to go vote against poor people

pic.twitter.com/PDCJCQY2a7 https://t.co/957RaWzvHv — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) April 10, 2025

2.

Marge is actually selling a Marge Barbie. It comes with 3 names. 3 toes. And 3 brain cells. https://t.co/Ag9QwGW3hJ — Zero Dark Twenty-Nine ️ (@herotimeszero) April 10, 2025

3.

Where the hell are the serious politicians? https://t.co/MdkMZoouF9 — Bonnie Gaither (@bonniejean47) April 10, 2025

4.

Have you ever actually read the Bible or is it just a prop to you to get your voters to vote for you? — Republican No More (@SadRepublican75) April 10, 2025

5.

Wonderful! The doll appears to have what some religions call "the divine spark," which is so conspicuously absent in the original https://t.co/rs5m6SP6oo — Sn@rk Tank, Arbitrary American (@trueglib) April 10, 2025

6.

7.

Why does your flag only have 45 stars? pic.twitter.com/JV6P0WwfaT — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) April 10, 2025

8.

Why is the head on the doll so tiny? https://t.co/64P2JCti5O — VernAcular (@realVernAcular) April 10, 2025

9.

How do you inbreed dolls? Asking for a friend? — TayoMurph (@TayoMurph) April 10, 2025

10.

He look! It’s Jewish Space Laser Psychopath Barbie! https://t.co/5s2Ianswpd — Pork Loving Jew (@PorkLovingJew) April 10, 2025

11.

Ohh does it come with your own tablet for insider trading? How much did you make yesterday? — Steve (@Steve_Beans) April 10, 2025

12.

13.

14.

This is a real tweet?! Like she actually did this…. Getting paid from tax payers to do shit like this?? How TF is this real life?! https://t.co/dzwiFh3YE0 — Steph (@tc5920) April 10, 2025

15.

That doesn’t look like her. But it is soulless like her. — Sharon is here (@Sharon67645247) April 10, 2025

D.E. Marsh had a plea –

Erm …we’d be interested in the MTG bobble-head.

