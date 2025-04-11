US marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene got herself an AI action figure, and it’s giving people Conspiracy Barbie vibes

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 11th, 2025

If you’ve been on social media in the past week, you can’t have failed to notice the phenomenon of the AI action figure.

This is what we mean –

You get the picture. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – she of the Jewish Space Lasers conspiracy theory – decided to get in on the action. Go figure.

We’re not saying that’s creepy, but after watching it, we fully expect to get a phone call, followed by a visit from the doll a week later.

We weren’t the only ones who suspected old Marge’s table would be the first to get flipped if Jesus found her selling Trump bibles in the Temple. These reactions say it all.

D.E. Marsh had a plea –

Erm …we’d be interested in the MTG bobble-head.

