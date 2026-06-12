This TalkSport commentator’s furious reaction to an England goal infamously ruled out just went wildly viral and it’s simply hilarious

Sport world cup

It’s World Cup time again – what do you mean you didn’t notice? – so it’s time to turn the clock back to 2010 and England’s 4-1 defeat to Germany.

It might have ended differently though had Frank Lampard’s goal – it was definitely a goal – not been missed by the officials in this age before VAR.

His strike would have made it 2-2 and who knows what would have happened.

And it’s gone viral again not just because of the outrageous injustice but specifically because of the reaction of TalkSport commentator Mark Saggers.

As mentioned on the podcast — the funniest commentary moment of all time. Mark Saggers, TalkSport, 2010. https://t.co/FTXCNEBgwZ pic.twitter.com/NumtARsQnR — WhoRemembersPod (@whorememberspod) June 11, 2026

Bloody brilliant, that, as discussed on the @whorememberspod podcast.

Whilst amusing, it’s completely useless radio commentary haha — name cannot be blank (@Myerla23) June 11, 2026

Well yes, although it should be pointed out that he wasn’t actually on-air at this specific time (although he was at the game).

Fun fact. This wasn’t on-air commentary. We rolled over his off-air mic just incase. Turned out we got gold. — Anton Stanley (@antonstanley) June 11, 2026

But still magnificent.

1.

I am dying https://t.co/50YP4Q7sWh — Carlon Carpenter (@CarlonCarpenter) June 11, 2026

2.

When he sees the replay lol. That’s class. — aaadddmm (@TheRealGalpin) June 11, 2026

3.

Saggers fully booing in the middle of this has sent me. 😂😂 Superb. https://t.co/gkZn7ZCCti — HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 12, 2026

4.

The last bit makes it a 10/10 pic.twitter.com/5gqSrdWamw — kieran (@kieran1889) June 11, 2026

5.

How’ve I never heard this before man hahahahaha it’s brilliant https://t.co/qIBi6eIuVS — cole (@c_0L_e) June 11, 2026

6.

Saggers was great on Talksport, some of the games I listened to at work. The “booooo” was funny — Arsenal 1886 (@1886RedArmy) June 11, 2026

More @whorememberspod here!

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Source @whorememberspod