Sport world cup

This TalkSport commentator’s furious reaction to an England goal infamously ruled out just went wildly viral and it’s simply hilarious

Poke Reporter. Updated June 12th, 2026

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It’s World Cup time again – what do you mean you didn’t notice? – so it’s time to turn the clock back to 2010 and England’s 4-1 defeat to Germany.

It might have ended differently though had Frank Lampard’s goal – it was definitely a goal – not been missed by the officials in this age before VAR.

His strike would have made it 2-2 and who knows what would have happened.

And it’s gone viral again not just because of the outrageous injustice but specifically because of the reaction of TalkSport commentator Mark Saggers.

Bloody brilliant, that, as discussed on the @whorememberspod podcast.

Well yes, although it should be pointed out that he wasn’t actually on-air at this specific time (although he was at the game).

But still magnificent.

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More @whorememberspod here!

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Source @whorememberspod