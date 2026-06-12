‘What’s a completely normal thing other people do that you cannot for the life of you figure out how to do?’ – 19 minor struggles

Life fails

It takes all sorts to make a world. Some bad, some good, most a bit of both – and, of course, everyone has different talents.

Sometimes, though, we see a lot of other people doing things that appear to be pretty easy to them, but we simply can’t master them. Someone named @fwtimini put out a call for people to share those elusive skills.

what’s a completely normal thing other people do that you cannot for the life of you figure out how to do? — (@fwtimini) June 7, 2026

Twitter stepped up, with these responses standing out.

1.

That loud whistle people do with their fingers in their mouths. https://t.co/IeUBebFU2G — Ᏽ (@OrevaZSN) June 8, 2026

2.

remember people's names after being introduced once. my brain deletes them before the handshake is even over. https://t.co/RDwOA8aoWT — ً (@prinkasusa) June 9, 2026

3.

i can't roll an R to save my life. https://t.co/w52p255Pta — lady florence oblong (@mollywidstrom) June 8, 2026

4.

Engage in meaningless conversation. https://t.co/p8zYggIrjI — Stuart Macintosh (@stueymaco) June 8, 2026

5.

Make the correct amount of rice. https://t.co/hmFDGrMRSd — AW (@imakeyourcoffee) June 9, 2026

6.

Wink without having to really move their face . I’m so jealous of that shit https://t.co/8cTX70mSJ4 pic.twitter.com/hbpN7Hef8Y — Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) June 9, 2026

7.

rolling my tongue. My siblings do it easily but i j can't https://t.co/bCaeB8XXS7 — Tooba (@aSadTinkerbell) June 9, 2026

8.

fold laundry. every time someone watches me fold laundry they are like '???' because i can't fold the same thing the same way twice. every t-shirt i fold is a different size and shape. i've watched videos and i just can't retain it. https://t.co/CW82FB3aPY — roxy demento (@falseroxy) June 8, 2026

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