‘What’s a completely normal thing other people do that you cannot for the life of you figure out how to do?’ – 19 minor struggles
It takes all sorts to make a world. Some bad, some good, most a bit of both – and, of course, everyone has different talents.
Sometimes, though, we see a lot of other people doing things that appear to be pretty easy to them, but we simply can’t master them. Someone named @fwtimini put out a call for people to share those elusive skills.
what’s a completely normal thing other people do that you cannot for the life of you figure out how to do?
— (@fwtimini) June 7, 2026
Twitter stepped up, with these responses standing out.
1.
That loud whistle people do with their fingers in their mouths. https://t.co/IeUBebFU2G
— Ᏽ (@OrevaZSN) June 8, 2026
2.
remember people's names after being introduced once. my brain deletes them before the handshake is even over. https://t.co/RDwOA8aoWT
— ً (@prinkasusa) June 9, 2026
3.
i can't roll an R to save my life. https://t.co/w52p255Pta
— lady florence oblong (@mollywidstrom) June 8, 2026
4.
Engage in meaningless conversation. https://t.co/p8zYggIrjI
— Stuart Macintosh (@stueymaco) June 8, 2026
5.
Make the correct amount of rice. https://t.co/hmFDGrMRSd
— AW (@imakeyourcoffee) June 9, 2026
6.
Wink without having to really move their face . I’m so jealous of that shit https://t.co/8cTX70mSJ4 pic.twitter.com/hbpN7Hef8Y
— Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) June 9, 2026
7.
rolling my tongue. My siblings do it easily but i j can't https://t.co/bCaeB8XXS7
— Tooba (@aSadTinkerbell) June 9, 2026
8.
fold laundry. every time someone watches me fold laundry they are like '???' because i can't fold the same thing the same way twice. every t-shirt i fold is a different size and shape. i've watched videos and i just can't retain it. https://t.co/CW82FB3aPY
— roxy demento (@falseroxy) June 8, 2026
9.
— Cathy the Braves Girl⚾️⚾️ (@Gap422) June 8, 2026
10.
Sit in a criss-cross position for more than a minute or two https://t.co/MsbFuF1ayo
— S Tehreem H (@STHussain07) June 9, 2026