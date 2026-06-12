Life fails

‘What’s a completely normal thing other people do that you cannot for the life of you figure out how to do?’ – 19 minor struggles

Poke Reporter. Updated June 12th, 2026

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It takes all sorts to make a world. Some bad, some good, most a bit of both – and, of course, everyone has different talents.

Sometimes, though, we see a lot of other people doing things that appear to be pretty easy to them, but we simply can’t master them. Someone named @fwtimini put out a call for people to share those elusive skills.

Twitter stepped up, with these responses standing out.

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