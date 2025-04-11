Celebrity Weird

We’re still grudgingly impressed by the ‘world’s greatest Shane Richie fan’ – spotted by Rylan

Poke Staff. Updated April 11th, 2025

Back in 2018, Rylan shared evidence of what must surely be actor, singer and comedian Shane Richie’s biggest fan …not counting Shane Richie.

This is because the individual involved had had their car and their bin wrapped in pictures of the EastEnders star.

A lot of people jumped to the same conclusion:

There were plenty more, but you get the idea. Shane Richie himself, however, had a slightly different take on it.

“Phone the police…I’m in the basement!!!”

It all reminded people of this …

… or was it this?

via GIPHY

