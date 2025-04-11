We’re still grudgingly impressed by the ‘world’s greatest Shane Richie fan’ – spotted by Rylan

Celebrity Weird

Back in 2018, Rylan shared evidence of what must surely be actor, singer and comedian Shane Richie’s biggest fan …not counting Shane Richie.

This is because the individual involved had had their car and their bin wrapped in pictures of the EastEnders star.

Find someone who loves you like this person loves @realshanerichie pic.twitter.com/YR0pZkTYVP — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 29, 2018

A lot of people jumped to the same conclusion:

Yes but is it his car because none love Shane like Shane loves Shane 😉 — MAUREEN EVANS (@MJEVANSROBERTS) April 29, 2018

Is that @realshanerichie house and car? — Gromitt (@Gromittuk) April 29, 2018

That is @realshanerichie ‘s gaff and motor haha. Can’t beat a bit of self promotion 💁🏻‍♂️. 😂🙈 — Ian Tweedy 🏳️‍🌈❤️️ (@IanTweedy90) April 29, 2018

bet it belongs to Shane Richie !!!!!! — Glen (@saints442) April 29, 2018

There were plenty more, but you get the idea. Shane Richie himself, however, had a slightly different take on it.

“Phone the police…I’m in the basement!!!”

It all reminded people of this …

… or was it this?



via GIPHY

