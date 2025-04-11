Celebrity eight out of 10 cats Margaret Thatcher Sean Lock

This classic Sean Lock clip was sent wildly viral by the 12th anniversary of Margaret Thatcher’s death and he really wasn’t holding back

John Plunkett. Updated April 11th, 2025

It was the 12th anniversary of Margaret Thatcher’s death this week – entirely understandable if this passed you by, obviously, but it sent a bunch of clips from back in the day viral all over again.

There was this Frankie Boyle moment which we wrote about earlier in the week …

… and even better was this, the late, great Sean Lock reacting to the news of the former PM’s state funeral on Channel 4’s Eight out of 10 Cats. And it’s proper top tier stuff.

Ooof.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

Indeed!

To conclude …

H/T @BladeoftheS