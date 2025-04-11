This classic Sean Lock clip was sent wildly viral by the 12th anniversary of Margaret Thatcher’s death and he really wasn’t holding back

Celebrity eight out of 10 cats Margaret Thatcher Sean Lock

It was the 12th anniversary of Margaret Thatcher’s death this week – entirely understandable if this passed you by, obviously, but it sent a bunch of clips from back in the day viral all over again.

There was this Frankie Boyle moment which we wrote about earlier in the week …

On this day in 2013: The nation said goodbye to Margaret Thatcher, and Frankie Boyle perfectly summed up the sentiment. pic.twitter.com/VuvX1LVm1o — The Left Bible (@theleftbible) April 8, 2025

… and even better was this, the late, great Sean Lock reacting to the news of the former PM’s state funeral on Channel 4’s Eight out of 10 Cats. And it’s proper top tier stuff.

Sean Lock on Margaret Thatcher’s death and getting a State Funeral “I don’t think it matters as long as the bitch is dead, that’s the main thing.” pic.twitter.com/OKf4tJMai3 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) April 9, 2025

Ooof.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

God he’s missed — Kit Klarenberg (@KitKlarenberg) April 10, 2025

But fuck me. What a dire selection of ‘celebrities’ he had to share the episode with. — Duncan Stone (@StoneDunk) April 9, 2025

A hero and legend, Sean Lock rip — 88Strand (@Stephen43009330) April 10, 2025

Aul sour head on baddiel when Sean makes the joke… — ℙ ℚ ᚚᚐᚇᚏᚐᚔᚌ (@podgequinn) April 9, 2025

Indeed!

To conclude …

Ledge RIP Sean — McAdory (@RorySwandel) April 10, 2025

READ MORE

H/T @BladeoftheS