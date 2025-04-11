Trump bragging about the billions his pals made after his great tariffs flip-flop is the very definition of hiding in plain sight

US donald trump tariffs

So Donald Trump’s much-heralded ‘Liberation Day’ turned out to be the starting gun for the president’s ‘great tariffs flip flop’.

Having taken the global economy to the brink of a devastating trade war – and it’s not over yet by any imagination – he pulled a rapid reverse ferret that took us back to where we started. Well, kind of.

Except Trump’s extraordinary U-turn played havoc with the markets, the most notable consequence of which was that people with unimaginable amounts of money now have even more of it.

And we know that because Trump told us. Right there in the White House.

A clip has emerged of Donald Trump in the Oval Office discussing how people made money in the recent market fluctuations, as a result of his tariffs. “He made two-and-a-half billion today, and he made nine hundred million, that’s not bad!” Watch ⬇️ https://t.co/PMc7zJB5oH pic.twitter.com/V2m6UMOQ1H — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 10, 2025

And while it’s not for us to say it was market manipulation or otherwise – the Democrats are by all accounts launching an investigation into this – Trump’s words are surely the very definition of hiding in plain sight.

Donald Trump: “I’ve been in worse positions in my life than making two billion dollars a day, plus plus.” He’s not even trying to hide it, is he? pic.twitter.com/cnUluFKXSo — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 9, 2025

And these responses surely say it all.

1.

This was the whole fucking point. The whole. Fucking. Point. https://t.co/INkdXDSAsP — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 10, 2025

2.

He’s not even hiding it. He doesn’t fucking care. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 10, 2025

3.

60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. https://t.co/RUox2JALS0 — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) April 10, 2025

4.

This is why people hate Washington. The President is bragging about his buddies’ investments while people see their retirements go down the drain. https://t.co/AUJj6aRhmi — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) April 10, 2025

5.

So he’s not even hiding the fact that it wasn’t about the tariffs themselves, but about manipulating the market and making a lot of money using his power. That’s exactly how Russia has operated for decades—looks like oligarchy has finally made its way to the U.S. too. — Anthony Bavchevich (@upr1se25) April 10, 2025

6.

“He made $2.5 billion today, and he made $900 million” – Trump It’s the White House billionaires vs the rest of us. Do you get it yet? pic.twitter.com/3Zm178hTCv — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) April 10, 2025

7.