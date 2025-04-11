US donald trump tariffs

Trump bragging about the billions his pals made after his great tariffs flip-flop is the very definition of hiding in plain sight

John Plunkett. Updated April 11th, 2025

So Donald Trump’s much-heralded ‘Liberation Day’ turned out to be the starting gun for the president’s ‘great tariffs flip flop’.

Having taken the global economy to the brink of a devastating trade war – and it’s not over yet by any imagination – he pulled a rapid reverse ferret that took us back to where we started. Well, kind of.

Except Trump’s extraordinary U-turn played havoc with the markets, the most notable consequence of which was that people with unimaginable amounts of money now have even more of it.

And we know that because Trump told us. Right there in the White House.

And while it’s not for us to say it was market manipulation or otherwise – the Democrats are by all accounts launching an investigation into this – Trump’s words are surely the very definition of hiding in plain sight.

And these responses surely say it all.

