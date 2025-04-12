From a willow tree to a triceratops – 24 reincarnation ideas that trump being human

Life death r/AskReddit

Humans can have a lot of fun, but we also have large piles of sh*t on our plates. Jobs and responsibilities. Hassles and pains. Tariffs.

You know what doesn’t have to think about tariffs? Red pandas.

It’s important to be respectful of other people’s religious beliefs, but at the same time, who can blame anyone for wondering about what they’d want to be reincarnated as?

posed the following question in the r/AskReddit sub:

You just passed away, and allowed to be reborn but not as a human, what do you wanna be?

And the suggestions that followed have given us paws for thought. Here are 24 of our favourites.

A red panda in a well-funded, conservation-oriented zoo.

–crayonsocialism

A seagull. Live at the beach, can fly and float, get to eat fries, pizza, seafood, etc… not actively hunted, and you can shit on your enemies.

–ShadyMyLady

Some rich old lady’s yappy dog or cat. I’d get food, sleep all day, and took care of. And if I’m a yappy dog, I can just yap yap ya & drive people crazy. lol.

–GlitterKitty456

One of the extinct species, like a dodo or a Tasmanian Tiger. Hide out most of the time, emerge only when there’s a conspiracy theorist around, but duck out of sight as soon as they try to take a picture. Or better, when there’s a skeptic around. Make them question their skepticism, but unable to prove what they saw. Then move on before they have a chance to prove I was there. Basically, just mess with humans.

–Writerhowell

A golden retriever in an upper-middle class suburban family.

–ShiQiaoke

I would be a billionaire’s spoiled chihuahua.

–moscamolo

Orca or some big whale. Exploring the ocean would be dope af.

–J4pes

A tardigrade.

–WhenTardigradesFly

Anything that’s not conscious.

–ThrowAwayThisCurse

I so would want to be a grizzly bear to hibernate all winter. I love sleeping, eating when I’m hungry, and I hate the cold. That’s a win win win.

–Responsible-Doctor26

A house cat of a childless or empty-nest woman. You want for nothing.

–Spiritual_Lemonade

