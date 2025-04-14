A troll accused ‘libtard comedians’ of only making religious jokes about Christians and it sent Dara Ó Briain’s god-tier response wildly viral

Entertainment comedy Dara Ó Briain religion

So it all started when a troll accused comedian Dan Hentschel – you might remember him for the phenomenon of ‘quiet quitting’ relationships which he sent viral a little while back – of only making religious jokes about Christians.

Not just him but all ‘ever hack libtard “comedian” by all accounts.

I’m sure Dan is going to start making jokes about Jews and Muslims next and surely not just solo target Christianity like every hack libtard “comedian”! pic.twitter.com/laA5N6eW25 — WPL (@WomenPostingLs) April 12, 2025

And it prompted a fair few replies like this.

How brave, doing what every other comedian does. — Green-Jarvis Ben-Ellis (@Big7thSeal) April 12, 2025

And also, it must be said, like this.

You sound like a leftist who can’t take a joke — VPG001 (@RatedVPG) April 12, 2025

But the real reason we mention it is because it sent Dara Ó Briain’s god-tier response to this sort of trolling wildly viral and it’s a proper hall of famer.

Dara O’Briain had a bit on why those who grow up in and around Christianity will make jokes about it and not other religions which they don’t know much about it https://t.co/IC3snc95PK pic.twitter.com/lppYymXj5x — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) April 13, 2025

Boom.

It’s really not rocket science and besides it wasn’t a joke poking expense at Christianity but on Christian hypocrites of which there is many — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) April 13, 2025

I’ve found Muslim comedians generally have pretty good jokes about Islam, I wonder why that’s not enough — Parker (@gardenstparker) April 13, 2025

stewart lee’s anti-muslim standup is brilliant, along the same lines. ‘not like that, stu. not where you need to know things.’ — chad astra (@spoctorduner) April 13, 2025

Oh yes!



Source @FionaSmall YouTube