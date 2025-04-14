Entertainment comedy Dara Ó Briain religion

A troll accused ‘libtard comedians’ of only making religious jokes about Christians and it sent Dara Ó Briain’s god-tier response wildly viral

Poke Reporter. Updated April 14th, 2025

So it all started when a troll accused comedian Dan Hentschel – you might remember him for the phenomenon of ‘quiet quitting’ relationships which he sent viral a little while back – of only making religious jokes about Christians.

Not just him but all ‘ever hack libtard “comedian” by all accounts.

And it prompted a fair few replies like this.

And also, it must be said, like this.

But the real reason we mention it is because it sent Dara Ó Briain’s god-tier response to this sort of trolling wildly viral and it’s a proper hall of famer.

Boom.

Oh yes!


READ MORE

There was only ever going to be one perfect reaction to Cheryl Hines being snubbed by Donald Trump

Source @FionaSmall YouTube