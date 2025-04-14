US donald trump

There was only ever going to be one perfect reaction to Cheryl Hines being snubbed by Donald Trump

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 14th, 2025

There was a star-studded audience at the UFC 314 event at the Laseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, most notably Zac Efron, Barstool Sports founder and notorious Trump licker Dave Portnoy, Elon Musk with Lil X, and – obviously – Donald Trump and his entourage.

Trump got a rapturous welcome from the crowd that likes to see people hitting each other in the face with full force, but it was his own reaction – or lack of it – that caught the internet’s attention.

Cheryl Hines, the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is probably most well known as the fictional wife of Larry David in the hit comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, the closing credits of which are in turn best known to social media users as a sign that things have gone embarrassingly wrong.

Trump later passed by the couple again, this time acknowledging Ms Hines’ presence, which Trump supporters seemed to think gave him a pass for leaving her hanging the first time.

However, the snub clip had already done the damage, and amongst the reactions, quite a few people made that Curb connection.

