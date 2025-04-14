There was only ever going to be one perfect reaction to Cheryl Hines being snubbed by Donald Trump

US donald trump

There was a star-studded audience at the UFC 314 event at the Laseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, most notably Zac Efron, Barstool Sports founder and notorious Trump licker Dave Portnoy, Elon Musk with Lil X, and – obviously – Donald Trump and his entourage.

Elon’s human shield is back….and what kind of idiot brings a little kid to such a loud event with no ear protection pic.twitter.com/eiRJKEDkg0 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 13, 2025

Trump got a rapturous welcome from the crowd that likes to see people hitting each other in the face with full force, but it was his own reaction – or lack of it – that caught the internet’s attention.

Cheryl Hines, the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is probably most well known as the fictional wife of Larry David in the hit comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, the closing credits of which are in turn best known to social media users as a sign that things have gone embarrassingly wrong.

Trump later passed by the couple again, this time acknowledging Ms Hines’ presence, which Trump supporters seemed to think gave him a pass for leaving her hanging the first time.

Donald Trump walked past RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, when she tried to shake his hand at the UFC 314 fight he wasted more taxpayer dollars attending last night. MAGA folks keep screeching that he "went back to talk to her later" and have some sad cope that he "didn't see her,"… pic.twitter.com/HCz99aLuFw — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 13, 2025

However, the snub clip had already done the damage, and amongst the reactions, quite a few people made that Curb connection.

1.

This is story of @CherylHines who sold her soul to Donald Trump and who couldn't even get a handshake.pic.twitter.com/nJyRGGAr61 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 13, 2025

2.

Trump just totally ignored @CherylHines at UFC….love this for her pic.twitter.com/2NxWpAwP6v — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 13, 2025

3.

If this guy did this to my wife I’d resign on the spot. RFK’s wife Cheryl Hines deals with the convicted felon like a champ though. pic.twitter.com/3jVxwi6y6r — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 13, 2025

4.

Dang, what did you do to him Cheryl Hines? pic.twitter.com/Xg6ViWZDBN — chan News (@BreakingNews4X) April 13, 2025

5.

Wish there was some appropriate piece of music to soundtrack this moment https://t.co/5iegrHXlZ1 — j (@nmhbuxo) April 13, 2025

6.

Tell me you can’t force someone to hear a melody in their head without striking a single note… https://t.co/T8djiTp9K0 — John D’oh! (@wojrants) April 13, 2025

7.

Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme music for this exact point of the video where Cheryl Hines realizes she's irrelevant to both sides of the political spectrum. pic.twitter.com/5nDqn0JkbS — HEY-EY-EY-EY! (HEY-EY-EY-EY!) Let's Go, Buffalo! (@SethFromThe716) April 13, 2025

8.

Cheryl Hines must have told Trump "No" once pic.twitter.com/sDUjXFhkmP — Ryan (@Ryan08233118) April 13, 2025

9.

10.