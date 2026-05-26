Politics donald trump medal of freedom medal of honor

Donald Trump explained why the Medal of Freedom is better than the Medal of Honor and his rationale should be dishonorably discharged into the sun

Saul Hutson. Updated May 26th, 2026

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If there’s one person on the planet who is unqualified to speak to the merits of military honors, it’s Donald Trump.

The President is known for dodging wars, creating fake medical issues, and calling out any soldier who gets killed or injured in combat.

And yet, Trump has made a name for himself by calling out anyone who can’t survive a war. On the holiday weekend specifically tailored to honor the men and women who served in the armed forces, let’s revisit this classic 2024 clip of Trump exposing his true beliefs about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for America.

Here are Trump’s thoughts on the Presidential Medal of Freedom vs. the Congressional Medal of Honor.

The hypocrisy. The superficiality. The stupidity. It was all on display for everyone to see.

And the people of Twitter quickly assembled to point it all out.

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Source: Twitter @HQNewsNow