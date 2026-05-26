Donald Trump explained why the Medal of Freedom is better than the Medal of Honor and his rationale should be dishonorably discharged into the sun

Politics donald trump medal of freedom medal of honor

If there’s one person on the planet who is unqualified to speak to the merits of military honors, it’s Donald Trump.

The President is known for dodging wars, creating fake medical issues, and calling out any soldier who gets killed or injured in combat.

And yet, Trump has made a name for himself by calling out anyone who can’t survive a war. On the holiday weekend specifically tailored to honor the men and women who served in the armed forces, let’s revisit this classic 2024 clip of Trump exposing his true beliefs about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for America.

Here are Trump’s thoughts on the Presidential Medal of Freedom vs. the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Trump says the Presidential Medal of Freedom is “much better” than the Congressional Medal of Honor because the Medal of Honor is for people who are “in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets or they’re dead” while the Medal of Freedom is for “healthy,… pic.twitter.com/kIftKwEUy2 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 25, 2026

The hypocrisy. The superficiality. The stupidity. It was all on display for everyone to see.

And the people of Twitter quickly assembled to point it all out.

1.

The way Trump talks about wounded and fallen soldiers always reveals who he really is. To most Americans, those scars represent sacrifice, courage, and duty. To Trump, they apparently represent bad shape. That says far more about his character than it does theirs. — 🇺🇸 BLUE VANGUARD 🇺🇸 (@Thomasstjames3) May 25, 2026

2.

A soulless evil husk of a “man” https://t.co/tUXn0afnys — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) May 25, 2026

3.

He just came right out and said the medal he gave someone for being a major donor is so much better than a medal to a soldier dying valorously in the field. MAGA is a moral, corrupt disease. Don’t EVER tell me they respect our troops and are pro-veteran. — Bo Gardiner (@BoGardiner1) May 25, 2026

4.

This is an outrage. The sacrifice is the point, it’s the whole reason why the Medal of Honor is the highest honor period, and has no “civilian equivalent.” https://t.co/ahKjFJ9CsC — Justin Stapley (@JustinWStapley) May 25, 2026

5.

Happy Memorial Day https://t.co/HqEMquORjM — James Reeves (@jjreeves) May 25, 2026

6.

All you servicepeople and vets who voted for this cowardly sack of shit, congrats. He has nothing but contempt for you. https://t.co/b6xaMY2F0g — SK Media (@SpaghettiKozak) May 25, 2026

7.

Just when you couldn’t hate Trump more, Donald disrespects our brave men and women in uniform who gave up their lives and limbs for this country. What a truly piece of s***. 😡 — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) May 25, 2026

8.

I’m sorry. There’s just no way I can ever like this guy https://t.co/EGRRBjY2lz — 🏴‍☠️Kentucky Rebel Scum🏴‍☠️ (@BonafideKRS) May 26, 2026

9.

He qualifies for the stupidest person medal. — Sam (@sam_saraso98911) May 25, 2026

10.

He resents not being able to buy a Medal of Honor and has to frame it as somehow something that you (he) wouldn’t want anyway because it also entails things Trump has carefully avoided his entire life: sacrifice and selflessness https://t.co/8y4P9Qf2Dc — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) May 25, 2026

11.

The Madness of (Would Be) King Donald. https://t.co/S26rNf0BFO — Brandon Weichert (@WeTheBrandon) May 25, 2026

12.

Servicemen and women, you hearing this? Here come the MAGA excuses…. — inda_zona (@inda_zona) May 25, 2026

13.

No comment necessary https://t.co/jjoz5v6qQK — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 25, 2026

14.

One of thousands of utterly disqualifying statements Trump has made. — Stephen Simpson 🇺🇦 ProperGander (@BamaStephen) May 25, 2026

15.

A malignant narcissist literally cannot understand the idea of honoring sacrifice. https://t.co/VZRjuiTsX4 — Nick Mark MD (@nickmmark) May 25, 2026

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Source: Twitter @HQNewsNow