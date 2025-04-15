29 out-of-this-world reactions to Katy Perry’s 11-minute round trip to space on Jeff Bezos’ rocket

Celebrity katy perry space

What did you do on Monday? Katy Perry performed Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World on board a Blue Origin rocket, 62 miles above Earth – crossing the boundary into actual space. As you do.

Katy Perry lands safely and kisses the ground after Blue Origin space trip. She sang "What a Wonderful World" while in the space capsule. pic.twitter.com/1tdQ4FVvzL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 14, 2025

She was clearly emotionally overcome by the experience.

I LOVE YOU — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 14, 2025

The all-female passenger list on the $167 million trip was completed by film producer Kerianne Flynn, civil rights campaigner Amanda Nguyen, Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sánchez, CBS host Gayle King, and former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.

BREAKING: Blue Origin ALL FEMALE Crew, just made it to space. Congrats to those on board: Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe and Kerianne Flynn. pic.twitter.com/nnhDwLmfzx — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 14, 2025

Here’s the brief moment the passengers got to experience weightlessness.

Gayle King didn’t look at all sure about her life choices.

REPLAY: A New Shepard tradition pic.twitter.com/dSexRmoZl7 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2025

In case you thought the trip on the New Shepard was about the rich and famous getting to increase their carbon footprint beyond all repair, you’re wrong. It was about future women taking up space, although possibly not actual astronomical space. Who knows. Here’s how Katy Perry explained it.

Katy Perry on singing ‘What A Wonderful World’ in space: — “It’s not about me, it’s not about singing my songs. It’s about a collective energy. It’s about making space for future women, taking up space and belonging.” pic.twitter.com/GpG2KDchNk — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) April 14, 2025

There were mixed reactions, but very many weren’t as impressed as Jeff Bezos might have hoped.

1.

I don’t get how Katy Perry has got to and a from space in 10 minutes. It takes me at least 20 minutes to get to Tesco, another 20 back pic.twitter.com/7L64cwKEiO — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) April 14, 2025

2.

I’ve just returned from Aldi. I don’t go on about it. https://t.co/bjCB3gBKNQ — Tony Turner (@tonytiger67) April 14, 2025

3.

Katy Perry, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, and Kerianne Flynn praise a Blue Origin rocket. They’re going to space for 11 minutes on Monday with Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez. Just lost all respect for every one of them for sucking up to Bezos. pic.twitter.com/Cq0vKYFZoE — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 13, 2025

4.

low key bet they all felt like a plastic bag drifting through the wind in that thing#BlueOriginpic.twitter.com/PVIfKGwzei — T (@teewatterss) April 14, 2025

5.

Breaking space news: Disaster for all-female space-flight as it fails to return to earth before Katy Perry started singing pic.twitter.com/D2oSyEUrqr — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 14, 2025

6.

can we do Ed Sheeran next but for longer https://t.co/ZUqVkTIlrf — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) April 14, 2025

7.

getting off a commercial flight in 2025 #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/JFvX30Iu3k — T (@teewatterss) April 14, 2025

8.

"Katy Perry did say that she is going to sing in space" followed by audio of someone saying "one minute warning" was unintentionally hilarious #BlueOrigin — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) April 14, 2025

9.

she was gone for 1 second on earth but in space it was 200 years — ky (@skyler1159) April 14, 2025

10.

Couldn’t imagine anything worse than going into space with Katy Perry and I’ve been to Tipton — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) April 14, 2025

11.

In other news, @katyperry went to space and returned right away. "The Blue Origin Space Mission" had a budget of 167M dollars for a 10 minutes flight and zero scientific purposes. pic.twitter.com/jS08OxoQNZ — Pop Hub (@PopHubOfficial) April 14, 2025

12.

"katy perry going to space!!"

The actual trip: pic.twitter.com/JK4mOyuiKY — solcito (@_valkyriecroft) April 14, 2025

13.

I’ve had baths that have lasted longer than her stint in space https://t.co/OCPfzzgN9k — Our Rach (@our_rach) April 14, 2025

14.

starting a conspiracy that the katy perry who came back from space isn’t the same one who went up. — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) April 14, 2025

15.