29 out-of-this-world reactions to Katy Perry’s 11-minute round trip to space on Jeff Bezos’ rocket

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 15th, 2025

What did you do on Monday? Katy Perry performed Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World on board a Blue Origin rocket, 62 miles above Earth – crossing the boundary into actual space. As you do.

She was clearly emotionally overcome by the experience.

The all-female passenger list on the $167 million trip was completed by film producer Kerianne Flynn, civil rights campaigner Amanda Nguyen, Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sánchez, CBS host Gayle King, and former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.

Here’s the brief moment the passengers got to experience weightlessness.

Gayle King didn’t look at all sure about her life choices.

In case you thought the trip on the New Shepard was about the rich and famous getting to increase their carbon footprint beyond all repair, you’re wrong. It was about future women taking up space, although possibly not actual astronomical space. Who knows. Here’s how Katy Perry explained it.

There were mixed reactions, but very many weren’t as impressed as Jeff Bezos might have hoped.

