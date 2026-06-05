Science brian cox takedowns

Brian Cox had a few stern words for ‘internet nobheads’ everywhere and it’s a classic takedown that will reverberate through time and space

Poke Staff. Updated June 5th, 2026

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Just when we thought we couldn’t love Professor Brian Cox any more, he came along and did this.

It’s a classic takedown that all began when NASA shared this news back in the day from Voyager 1, the space probe launched in 1977 to study the outer Solar System and the interstellar space beyond the Sun’s heliosphere (it says here).

And Professor Cox, as you might expect, was particularly excited about it. This angle in particular.

Except not everyone agreed – or even believed him – it turned out.

And while we can’t say exactly which replies got the great man’s goat – that was surely one of them – his magnificent comeback was one for the ages.

Out of this world!

We’re with this person.

And this person!

And 100% this person.

Only one question remained.

We’d say it elevates him to national treasure status but he surely achieved that some time ago.

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Source @ProfBrianCox