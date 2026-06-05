Brian Cox had a few stern words for ‘internet nobheads’ everywhere and it’s a classic takedown that will reverberate through time and space

Science brian cox takedowns

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Professor Brian Cox any more, he came along and did this.

It’s a classic takedown that all began when NASA shared this news back in the day from Voyager 1, the space probe launched in 1977 to study the outer Solar System and the interstellar space beyond the Sun’s heliosphere (it says here).

#Voyager1‘s interstellar comeback is like music to our ears! For the first time since Nov. 2023 @NASA‘s most distant spacecraft is returning data from all four of its science instruments again — all from beyond the heliosphere out in interstellar space: https://t.co/4nKo9z8NGB pic.twitter.com/y6gmtcUTkE — NASA 360 (@NASA360) June 18, 2024

And Professor Cox, as you might expect, was particularly excited about it. This angle in particular.

It never ceases to amaze me that a spacecraft launched in 1977 can be fixed remotely from Earth. https://t.co/NmzHqBiJ1D — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) June 18, 2024

Except not everyone agreed – or even believed him – it turned out.

I’ll take things that never happened for 600 — Darren G (@Atlas____Shrugs) June 19, 2024

And while we can’t say exactly which replies got the great man’s goat – that was surely one of them – his magnificent comeback was one for the ages.

Honestly – a few of the replies to this little tribute to engineering excellence exhibit a level of stupidity that suggests to me that it won’t be long before our spacecraft are the only thing that remains of our increasingly dim-witted civilisation. Until recently my guess has… https://t.co/hm7OufkRXV — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) June 19, 2024

Out of this world!

We’re with this person.

I love Brian Cox, what a legend https://t.co/QzQCdbLH2khttps://t.co/QzQCdbLH2k — Lindsay Bruce (@RogueCoder250) June 19, 2024

And this person!

Hilarious Bookmarked for posterity.. — James Shepard (@jumpjim) June 19, 2024

And 100% this person.

‘civilisations are inevitably crushed by the weight of nobheads shortly after inventing the internet.’ I’m getting that on a T-shirt — billybloater (@billybloater) June 19, 2024

Only one question remained.

You really think you know it all, Brian – but I’m going to have to correct you since I fear no one else will have the balls: The word is “Knobhead”. — Hmmm….. (@__Noel_Skum__) June 19, 2024

Long ago I defined the spelling of nobber, nob head etc on my timeline to be without a k. You should know this. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) June 19, 2024

We’d say it elevates him to national treasure status but he surely achieved that some time ago.

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Source @ProfBrianCox