This clip of Robert Kenyon on Question Time is the very essence of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK boiled down into 77 seconds flat

Politics makerfield Question Time Robert Kenyon

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Reform UK’s Makerfield candidate Robert Kenyon, and we were right.

Kenyon turned up on BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday night and it went just as well (terribly) as you’d expect for the man hoping to stand in the way of Andy Burnham’s return to Parliament.

And if you watch only one clip (seriously – watch more) then make it this one, shared on Twitter by @supertanskiii whose commentary only makes it even better.

Fuck me, that sexist plumber that Reform found in a pub DIED ON HIS ARSE. It was the worst performance I’ve ever seen on QT. I almost felt sorry for him at one point then recovered by remembering that he’s a misogynistic arsehole standing for a racist party.#QuestionTime pic.twitter.com/K5aLImifk0 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 4, 2026

Could have been worse, he could have wet himself. Actually, he could have wet himself. Anyway, these people surely said it best.

1.

This is who they come up with when they have single digit MPs. And we are seriously meant to entertain them being the next government? I have more faith in this country than that. — ScotsLawyer (@ScotsLawyer) June 5, 2026

2.

I used to moan about Question Time over platforming Reform but I take it all back . Let’s get more of them on, it’s fucking hilarious. https://t.co/Z1J4u6TD5d — Craig. (@bambibristol) June 5, 2026

3.

Adding to that, he seems to be about as thick as pig shit on a cold day. My 16 y/o daughter's vocab is better than this moron's… I shudder to think how our country will operate if we let these lunatics loose in the asylum… — No-one 🍉💚 (@No99999One) June 5, 2026

4.

This the best available to @reformparty_uk ……. Can you begin to imagine the 'quality' of folk they'll have lined up as potential MPs for the next GE? 😅🤣😂 ……………….God help us all — Martin Cymbal💚 (@cymbal_martin) June 5, 2026

5.

The headbangers will still vote for him. They’d couldn’t give a toss if he can even string a sentence together. Look at some of the nightmares they’ve already voted for. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — JaneAust100 (@aust1816) June 5, 2026

6.

Still

He's more likeable and credible and honest and less sexist than Matt Goodwin 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6ZKZihDpNU — David Oliver (@mancunianmedic) June 5, 2026

7.

Only the "best of the best" for the cult ….. — Igotnoroots (@Igotnoroots1) June 4, 2026

8.

I was physically cringing — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 4, 2026

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Full marks to this Question time audience member for telling the Makerfield Reform candidate that she’d prefer a ‘career politician to a plumber who is a sexist’

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