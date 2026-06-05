Politics makerfield Question Time Robert Kenyon

This clip of Robert Kenyon on Question Time is the very essence of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK boiled down into 77 seconds flat

John Plunkett. Updated June 5th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Reform UK’s Makerfield candidate Robert Kenyon, and we were right.

Kenyon turned up on BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday night and it went just as well (terribly) as you’d expect for the man hoping to stand in the way of Andy Burnham’s return to Parliament.

And if you watch only one clip (seriously – watch more) then make it this one, shared on Twitter by @supertanskiii whose commentary only makes it even better.

Could have been worse, he could have wet himself. Actually, he could have wet himself. Anyway, these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

READ MORE

Full marks to this Question time audience member for telling the Makerfield Reform candidate that she’d prefer a ‘career politician to a plumber who is a sexist’

Source