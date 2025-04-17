People have been sharing little-known internet hacks that make your life easier – 21 online game changers

Pics Ask Reddit internet

Everyone takes precautions when it comes to using the internet, but there are plenty of tips and tricks to make the online world easy as well as safe.

These include sites that get straight to the point of recipes with winding backstories, to shortcuts that jump to what you’re looking for. And Comfortable-Union377 helped to uncover them by posing this question to the folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a personal internet hack you use that makes life easier but isn’t widely known?’

Here are the top replies to use on your internet travels…

1.

‘Ctrl+Shift+t Reopens the last browser tab that was closed. Really handy when you accidentally close the wrong tab.’

-Adro87

2.

‘If you check your Saved on Reddit, there’s a bunch of useful stuff you wanted to do at one point.’

-samtherat6

3.

‘I pay for an email and domain service with the catchall redirected to my own email address – when I sign up for a service I set my email for that service to be [servicename]@mydomain.com, this way when I see spam coming in I know which bastard service sold my details, I then never use them again.’

-Chopper3

4.

‘Learn to paste stuff using ctrl+shift+v It strips away any bold, italics, or colors and some other formatting options. Besides being useful for removing crap from the clipboard and making your life easier when pasting for example data to excel it might be helpful when pasting data that came from an a.i. that could be detected and get you in trouble.’

-droidman85

5.

‘Ctrl + enter’ wraps whatever your typed in the url bar with ‘www.*.com”

‘The harder tip comes from the MySpace era. Create a fake persona and use it for every single online account you make. Same name, dob, hometown, etc. you build a breadcrumb trail for any dox that leads all around the internet but never leads to anything worthwhile.’

-xRehab

6.

‘I always complete my emails and look over them before I put the destination email addresses in. Prevents me from accidentally sending something I don’t want to send.’

-UnKnOwN769

7.

‘Get a great music recommendation each day and don’t rely on your streaming services algorithm loop: https://1001albumsgenerator.com

‘Don’t support Google -> Stop using Chrome. Try Firefox with the uBlock (ad-blocker) extension, it’s awesome!

‘Don’t support Google -> Use https://duckduckgo.com/ or try another one, they’re in general pretty good these days.

‘Temp emails, great for throw away accounts on various sevices: https://10minutemail.com/

‘Get past paywalls: https://archive.ph/’

-i_wannabe_adored

8.

‘Keeping in mind that the internet is not real life and separating between internet and real life.

‘Personal insults on the internet do NOT matter, most of the opinions you hear are bots, teenagers or permanently online people. In real life most people wouldn’t listen to those kind of people but on the internet they do.’

-Gnomax

9.

‘Use https://cooked.wiki/ to view just recipes — skip the long, meandering essay that leads up to what you really want. It’s like a super-power.’

-talexbatreddit

10.

‘If you put swear words in your search, you won’t get the AI generated answer.’

-IDreamofLoki