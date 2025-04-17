‘What’s the most absurd thing you’ve cried over?’ – 17 especially eye-opening reasons for the waterworks

Life Ask Reddit crying

There are lots of things that make most people cry – breakups, onions, Toy Story 3 – but then there are peculiar reasons people start to tear up.

Perhaps that should come as no surprise. After all, crying can be a complex emotional reaction. So, to try and understand why we well up, Reddit user FutureSubstantial516 threw out this question to the folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the most absurd thing you’ve cried over?’

Grab your tissues, here are the top replies…

1.

‘The leftovers I was excited for were actually eaten by someone else. Like I had plans man…’

-F1_rm

2.

‘My local cat rescue had to cancel their spaghetti dinner fundraiser because hardly anyone bought tickets. I saw their post on Facebook and burst into tears lol.’

-skinamadink

3.

‘Running around for two hours as a kid frantically looking for my glasses at 3 in the morning, I burst into tears and tried to wipe them, finding they were on my face the entire time.’

-Bright_Mousse_1758

4.

‘Last week I went to McDonalds and as I was being handed my order, the gal says “the sauce and straw are in the bag”. I felt rushed at the window so I didn’t double check. I got home and had no sauce for nuggs. Same as the day before. I really needed a sauce win and I cried in the driveway.’

-thelovinglivingshop

5.

‘I was very close to being homeless, I had a little bit of a jar of tomato sauce left and some spaghetti noodles. I made everything up, went to go eat my sad spaghetti and my spaghetti fell on the floor. So I was crying and I ate floor spaghetti.’

-EmoSuportHufflepuff

6.

‘Once saw someone cut a cake before singing happy birthday and legit teared up. Felt like watching society crumble in real time.’

-MissDani01_

7.

‘Clouds. They were just fluffy clouds in a bright blue sky but it was such a beautiful summer day and I was blown away by how lucky I was to see that sky’

-every1poos

8.

‘When I was a kid, I was invited to a friend’s birthday party. My mom took me to Toys R Us to get the friend a gift. I decided on a decent-sized plushie of a dog.

‘On the drive home, I stared at the plushie and just started crying. My mom asked what was wrong. I told her I was afraid this plushie wasn’t going to be given a good enough home.

‘I think I was in 5th grade when this happened, so my mom was like, “oh shit, we gotta up your blood sugar” because I had no idea why it was affecting me so much. After I had some french fries, I was no longer super attached to a plushie I was going to give away in a week.’

-pm_me_x-files_quotes

9.

‘I was on a few tabs of acid, feelin’ lonely, then I saw a lone goose flying and honking, I said “I’m sorry Mr. Goose, I hope you find your friends” and busted out crying.’

-Careful-Zucchini4317