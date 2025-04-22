This Brit had a message for Americans and what’s going on right under their noses right now and went wildly viral

US donald trump

You might already be familiar with the work of the amazing investigative journalist and author Carole Cadwalladr who wrote her final piece for the Observer this weekend.

We mention her because she’s just given a TED talk which is very much worth you watching in full, but this bit in particular just went wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

A warning for Americans and what’s going on right under their noses, right now.

This is a cool a British TED talk explains it in simplistic terms. Don’t believe us, that’s fine. Believe what foreigners are saying about us. pic.twitter.com/GnZLUZjgzy — MAGA Cult Slayer (@MAGACult2) April 21, 2025

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

I have been digging for everything this woman has ever said. She has changed how i am able to discuss this matter. She is amazing — TreeHuggerCatLady (@GoneTreeAgain) April 21, 2025

Extraordinary how many people in the comments are attacking her and while doing so displaying a remarkable level of ignorance. I suggest people do some research and learn who she is, her history and why she is worthy of being heard. — Iris Shackleton (@irisshackleton) April 22, 2025

This is Carole Cadwalladr, she suffered terribly for exposing how Cambridge Analytica, Facebook, Steve Bannon, Arron Banks and Russia interfered with the 2016 UK Brexit referendum.

She’s brilliant. — CheesyChallenge (@TedMaul13) April 21, 2025

She is right except naming as a broligarchy makes it sound more benign. It is not. — l (@USA_Over_Party) April 21, 2025

she’s amazing, and went through a LOT to report what actually happens — ….‍.© dewi rowse .‍…. (@ClarenceCWater) April 21, 2025

Carole Cadwalladr is one of the greatest journalists of our time — Juan Grajales (@JG_escritor) April 22, 2025

You can watch the full thing here.

And follow @carolecadwalla on BlueSky here!

