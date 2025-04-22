US donald trump italy tariffs

The fabulous look on the Italian PM’s face as Donald Trump talked his beloved tariffs surely spoke for the entire world

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2025

The Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni is the latest world leader to be granted an audience with Donald Trump at the White House.

Trump was by all accounts delighted to see her, calling Meloni a ‘great prime minister’ and saying she had ‘taken Europe by storm’.

And we mention it because of the look on Meloni’s face when Trump talked his beloved tariffs suggested she was – at this point at least – slightly less enthusiastic, and it surely spoke for the entire world. Well, outside of Maga-land, obviously.

And in close-up …

Boom.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted …

