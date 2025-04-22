The fabulous look on the Italian PM’s face as Donald Trump talked his beloved tariffs surely spoke for the entire world

US donald trump italy tariffs

The Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni is the latest world leader to be granted an audience with Donald Trump at the White House.

Trump was by all accounts delighted to see her, calling Meloni a ‘great prime minister’ and saying she had ‘taken Europe by storm’.

And we mention it because of the look on Meloni’s face when Trump talked his beloved tariffs suggested she was – at this point at least – slightly less enthusiastic, and it surely spoke for the entire world. Well, outside of Maga-land, obviously.

In your face, Trump!

Italian PM rolls her eyes at Trump when he starts spewing nonsense! pic.twitter.com/qlc6FMLZlI — honeybadgersmybitch (@ThomsonSherin) April 21, 2025

And in close-up …

She kills me. Her face had zero filter lol pic.twitter.com/PgFNppPoF9 — Melanie (@Mellyfax) April 21, 2025

Boom.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted …

While English may not be Georgia Meloni's first language, she clearly understood exactly what Trump was saying. pic.twitter.com/iTnwJTHUCa — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) April 18, 2025

Best poker face in history: Meloni’s expression during her meeting with Trump has gone viral We’re all a little Meloni sometimes…‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/R3UAAazIzj — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 19, 2025

As a woman, I can confirm this is the expression we make when we listen to BS. pic.twitter.com/gJ6MaKKxrW — Melanie (@Mellyfax) April 21, 2025

He is just pulling those numbers out of his ass and the PM knows it..! The truth is we are losing billions of dollars because of ‍rump’s policies..l‍♂️‍♂️ — ☘️ Fighting Irish ☘️ (@LakerPatrick) April 21, 2025

A fool bloviates https://t.co/9rXY0GrUDP — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 22, 2025

Meloni's body language says everything — Sandy D (@SandyLionHorse) April 22, 2025

