Donald Trump said the price of eggs had fallen so much they were basically giving them away and got fact checked til he farted

We’re four months and counting now into Donald Trump’s second term at the White House – is that all? – and it’s time to check in on two of his most enthusiastic election promises.

We know how precisely how well his pledge to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours is going, so no need to look any further at that, alas.

But what about bringing down inflation and – specifically – the price of eggs? Well Trump just had an update about that, and it’s quite the eye opener.

Trump: You know, the cost of eggs have come down like 93, 94% since we took office. They are pretty much normally price now… Groceries have come down. It’s all coming down pic.twitter.com/mUbS7k21d1 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2025

1.

2.

I’m starting to understand how he bankrupted casinos. https://t.co/YqVGohxrX1 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) April 22, 2025

3.

If egg prices dropped 94% from their March 5, 2025 average high of $8.64/dozen, the price would be an average of ~$0.52/dozen. Why must Trump ALWAYS LIE? — Unvarnished Tooth (@YouWontFeelThis) April 22, 2025

4.

He lies as he breathes. He lies because his supporters allow him to lie. https://t.co/mTy3hvYjdt — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 22, 2025

5.

Are these cheap eggs and groceries in the room with you right now? @realDonaldTrump — (@ChidiNwatu) April 22, 2025

6.