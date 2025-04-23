US china donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump’s epic China tariffs reverse ferret got all the responses it deserved – 15 devastating tax free takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated April 23rd, 2025

There’s only one thing Donald Trump loves more than slapping enormous tariffs on countries trying to import goods into the good ol’ US of A.

And that’s almost immediately reversing his decision and proclaiming some kind of victory for free trade and Making America Great Again. Again.

And this time it’s China’s turn to clamber aboard the president’s spinning top, after Trump slapped import taxes of 145% on its exports, only for China to counter with 125% tariffs on US goods.

Now Trump has declared that the high tariffs on goods from China will ‘come down substantially, but it won’t be zero’. It might not be too much of a spoiler alert to suggest they’ll go back to where they started, but we’ll have to wait and see.

And these responses surely say it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2