Donald Trump’s epic China tariffs reverse ferret got all the responses it deserved – 15 devastating tax free takedowns

US china donald trump tariffs

There’s only one thing Donald Trump loves more than slapping enormous tariffs on countries trying to import goods into the good ol’ US of A.

And that’s almost immediately reversing his decision and proclaiming some kind of victory for free trade and Making America Great Again. Again.

And this time it’s China’s turn to clamber aboard the president’s spinning top, after Trump slapped import taxes of 145% on its exports, only for China to counter with 125% tariffs on US goods.

Now Trump has declared that the high tariffs on goods from China will ‘come down substantially, but it won’t be zero’. It might not be too much of a spoiler alert to suggest they’ll go back to where they started, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Trump: 145% is very high, and it won’t be that high. It will come down substantially. It will not be zero. It used to be zero. pic.twitter.com/2MOhrkXrkH — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2025

And these responses surely say it all.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Donald Trump appears to have changed his tune drastically about China. He went from bombastic on his trade war to admitting he’s not going to play hardball. “We’re going to be very nice.” He sounds desperate.pic.twitter.com/YsZEFp2edt — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) April 22, 2025

1. Trump placed tariffs on China.

2. China went and made trade deals with other countries.

3. Trump is now saying he will reduce tariffs on China. What chapter is this in “The Art of the Deal”? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 23, 2025

Trump’s tariff bluff just folded. From 145% “punishment” to “it won’t be zero” — the art of the backpedal. Turns out threatening the world’s biggest manufacturing power isn’t so easy… when your supply chains still run through it.pic.twitter.com/kvGDkQQv1G — (@OopsGuess) April 22, 2025

LMAO Trump surrenders to China on his stupid tariff war….China called his bluff and won…..no wonder that Art of the Deal was a best seller pic.twitter.com/c9NxAHYwIr — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 22, 2025

The “art of the deal”! Trump has won NOTHING in his really dumb trade war, except tanking the economy! When will people see he really doesn’t have a clue what he is doing? — Bobby McBitcoin ⚡️ (@BobbyBitcoin30) April 22, 2025

