Politics donald trump Iran war

Donald Trump denied he promised American voters ‘No more wars’ and got fact checked to the moon and back

Saul Hutson. Updated June 8th, 2026

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The truth and Donald Trump have a long and checkered history. Same goes for reporters who ask him questions he doesn’t like.

When they all converge, it’s an ugly explosion of spittle and hand waving.

Before he stormed off from his interview with NBC News, Trump wasn’t exactly killing it with his answers.

The most glaring example came when the President was asked about his many claims of “No new wars” during his campaign to get back into the White House.

Here’s what Trump had to say about that.

There’s only one problem with his answer.

Ahem…

Like, seriously…

Literally everybody had clap backs in the comments on Trump’s ridiculous assertions.

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