Donald Trump denied he promised American voters ‘No more wars’ and got fact checked to the moon and back

Politics donald trump Iran war

The truth and Donald Trump have a long and checkered history. Same goes for reporters who ask him questions he doesn’t like.

When they all converge, it’s an ugly explosion of spittle and hand waving.

Before he stormed off from his interview with NBC News, Trump wasn’t exactly killing it with his answers.

The most glaring example came when the President was asked about his many claims of “No new wars” during his campaign to get back into the White House.

Here’s what Trump had to say about that.

Welker: “You insisted no new wars.” Trump: “First of all, I didn’t guarantee no war.” Welker: “You said it over and over again.” pic.twitter.com/CFNhFFuspn — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 7, 2026

There’s only one problem with his answer.

Ahem…

Trump today claimed he “didn’t promise anything” about NO NEW WARS. So here’s a second compilation showing FIFTY times during his campaign where he PROMISED exactly that. pic.twitter.com/kMbXJePBdz — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) June 7, 2026

Like, seriously…

Trump: “I didn’t guarantee no war.” Trump guaranteeing no more wars: https://t.co/R9w7QSCPEX pic.twitter.com/VkGPpWHdOM — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 7, 2026

Literally everybody had clap backs in the comments on Trump’s ridiculous assertions.

1.

Does this guy forget we have video of his campaign promises 🤣 — Dylan Peterson (@PetersonDy96801) June 7, 2026

2.

Lies come so easy to him and the MAGAts just don’t care — Rob (@oupioneer) June 7, 2026

3.

Crazy to think what politicians must have lied about before the ability to record things considering the bullshit they spew now https://t.co/KHzwUOIJvn — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) June 7, 2026

4.

He cannot be serious https://t.co/SfFUOwgDlq — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) June 7, 2026

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