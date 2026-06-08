People are sharing the one article of clothing people wear that will turn them off forever – 21 wardrobe absolute no-nos

Life r/AskReddit

We’re all familiar with the phrase ‘never judge a book by its cover’, and that’s because it’s a genuine slice of wisdom. We should not write people off based on first impressions, especially when it comes to dating.

And yet there are some sartorial choices that people make which let you know instantly that they are not the one for you. There’s just no way around it.

They’ve been discussing fashion red flags on the AskReddit page after Thin-Rip-3686 tackled the issue head on:

What’s an article of clothing someone can wear, one time, that will make you lose all attraction to them forever?

Read on, and think twice if you have one or more of these items in your wardrobe…

1.

‘Those toe shoes (Vibram FiveFingers) in a non-athletic, casual setting. If we are going out for dinner and you show up looking like you have lizard feet, my brain instantly shuts down any romantic feelings. They are engineering marvels for hiking, but a psychological crime on a date.’

–Felix-tse

2.

‘Baggy pants where their underwear is showing and dude’s holding them up with one hand.’

–Mvfrn1

3.

‘My wife used to always say “fanny packs”. I showed her the neon green one I wore before we got married. She paused, she stayed…. but it was a close call.’

–macphee187

4.

‘Red MAGA hat obviously.’

–copypop

5.

‘Fedora, I don’t think I’ve seen anyone… ANYONE… pull one off successfully.’

–QwertyQueen21

6.

‘Anything that looks like it was made out of a flag. I mean, wearing a T-shirt with a flag on the 4th of July is fine, but when your entire shirt, or pants, or bikini is a flag: nope.’

–KingNosmo

7.

‘White tube socks with black dress shoes. Just don’t.’

–Shinobi347

8.

‘Anything with marijuana leaves. People that make weed their whole personality are eeeesh.’

–shadeland

9.

‘I once had a high school boyfriend that wore a silky button up shirt with dragons on it, and after that I wasn’t feeling him anymore.’

–Icy-Career7487

10.

‘Those tank tops with the MASSIVE gaping side holes. Get em outta here.’

–Calamityranny

11.

‘That neon Borat swimsuit (or whatever the hell it’s supposed to be).’

–Lexiluv2

12.

‘Hoodrich. Mostly I see it worn by the incredibly posh teenagers who go to the local private school, who think they are roadmen.’

–missuseme