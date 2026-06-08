Trump’s excuse for storming out of his latest TV news interview made his humiliating early exit even lamer and prompted a perfect storm of mockery

Politics donald trump nbc news

The sitting US President threw a childish hissy fit on national television and stormed out of an interview because he didn’t like the questions.

That’s embarrassing.

But his excuse for why he did it was even worse.

Listen in as Donald Trump explains why he couldn’t take the heat from NBC News.

Trump shortly after this meltdown: I just did an interview…but it was raining. It was with NBC fake news. And because it was raining, I got a little bit angry at them. I was not happy with them. But we had a good time. https://t.co/XjkNG9ps8C pic.twitter.com/5LicNnvJUt — Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2026

Actually, he couldn’t take the rain, apparently.

Using some precipitation as an excuse to bully the press over very legitimate follow-up questions to false claims is outrageously weak behavior. It exposes Trump and his entire movement for what it actually is: a house of cards built on Magas blind faith and willingness to believe any assertion he makes.

This was not lost on the replies, who saw Trump’s conniption and subsequent excuse as nothing more than another nail in his political coffin.

1.

A man who has a tantrum on national television because he’s asked tough questions and “it was raining” isn’t mentally competent enough to be POTUS. https://t.co/j5cLXGqrdW — Christine in Colorado 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇨🇦 🇩🇰 (@ctnyholm1) June 7, 2026

2.

Blame it on the rain. He could’ve listened to Milli Vanilli play this live at the concert that he canceled. — Blobert (@Bob_Joober) June 7, 2026

3.

Trump pitched a hissy fit when he was called out on his outrageous lies and stupidity. As far as the rain goes, he was terrified of being struck down with lightning because he’s such an evil POS. https://t.co/N4jjfIuLti — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) June 7, 2026

4.

Gee if a man called me crooked or stupid I wouldn’t consider that a good time https://t.co/rJ1Qwsr5OS — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) June 7, 2026

5.

Nah. We saw your meltdown, and it wasn’t the rain. You can’t stand to be contradicted, and Kristen Welker pushed back at your lies, so you spiralled, tantrumed, took your toys and went home like a petulant spoiled two-year old. Anyone with any intelligence and intellectual… — juju (@julest10003) June 7, 2026

6.

“We had a good time anyway, but because it was raining I called her stupid.” — LovelyRobyn (@JonesJones48712) June 7, 2026

7.