Politics donald trump nbc news

Trump’s excuse for storming out of his latest TV news interview made his humiliating early exit even lamer and prompted a perfect storm of mockery

Saul Hutson. Updated June 8th, 2026

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The sitting US President threw a childish hissy fit on national television and stormed out of an interview because he didn’t like the questions.

That’s embarrassing.

But his excuse for why he did it was even worse.

Listen in as Donald Trump explains why he couldn’t take the heat from NBC News.

Actually, he couldn’t take the rain, apparently.

Using some precipitation as an excuse to bully the press over very legitimate follow-up questions to false claims is outrageously weak behavior. It exposes Trump and his entire movement for what it actually is: a house of cards built on Magas blind faith and willingness to believe any assertion he makes.

This was not lost on the replies, who saw Trump’s conniption and subsequent excuse as nothing more than another nail in his political coffin.

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