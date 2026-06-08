Lewis Hamilton said he struggles daily with the huge gap between rich and poor and it’s fair to say people had thoughts – 14 responses at the front of the grid

Celebrity f1 money

Spare a thought, if you will, for multiple F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton who has revealed he suffers from a daily struggle between the rich and poor.

The wealth gap has been playing on the Grand Prix legend’s mind, so much so that he was moved to share his thoughts on a podcast on the occasion of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Here’s what he had to say.

Lewis Hamilton says there should be a limit to how much wealth one person can have “One of the things that I struggle with every day is that there is such a disparity between the wealthy and the poor” “When you drive around LA there’s still so many people living on the streets.… pic.twitter.com/Br2V9PqZld — Jack (@Jackkk) June 6, 2026

Because it turns out he’s stopped chasing material things. He has!

Lewis Hamilton reveals why he stopped chasing material things “We live in such a materialistic world, so learning to detach yourself from that and know that it’s moments with special people, it’s moments with your family, with your loved ones, with your friends that are what you… pic.twitter.com/3wR0Qh87yN — Jack (@Jackkk) June 6, 2026

And it’s fair to say people had thoughts, lots of thoughts. And these people may very well have said it best.

1.

He’s dating Kim Kardashian, who has an estimated net worth of nearly $2 billion. He’s worth nearly $500 million and lives in Monaco to avoid paying taxes in the UK. Remarkable lack of self-awareness. https://t.co/RdB0dvUtb6 — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) June 7, 2026

2.

That’s awesome when can we start redistributing his wealth specifically https://t.co/2my2iJzc5c — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) June 7, 2026

3.

millionaires HATE billionaires pic.twitter.com/YTWUeEc8aI — Vindictive Birds (@vindictivebirds) June 7, 2026

4.

Lewis Hamilton is tax resident in Monaco. The reason he may not yet be a billionaire is because he spends all his money buying clothes from the “pissed yourself” bin in Primary Schools. https://t.co/BtGrRAhy0k — Burnside (@BurnsideWasTosh) June 7, 2026

5.

-made half a billion $$$ from driving a car -moved to Monaco to avoid paying taxes -“Why is there such a disparity between rich and poor?” https://t.co/3uqvLOFDsF — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) June 7, 2026

6.

Rich people love saying shit like this after they’ve made $100s of millions https://t.co/6fVuevcJ37 — Hunter Weiss (@Hunter_Weiss) June 7, 2026

7.