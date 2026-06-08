Celebrity f1 money

Lewis Hamilton said he struggles daily with the huge gap between rich and poor and it’s fair to say people had thoughts – 14 responses at the front of the grid

Poke Reporter. Updated June 8th, 2026

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Spare a thought, if you will, for multiple F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton who has revealed he suffers from a daily struggle between the rich and poor.

The wealth gap has been playing on the Grand Prix legend’s mind, so much so that he was moved to share his thoughts on a podcast on the occasion of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Here’s what he had to say.

Because it turns out he’s stopped chasing material things. He has!

And it’s fair to say people had thoughts, lots of thoughts. And these people may very well have said it best.

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