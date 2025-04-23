This dude just got to ask a question in the White House and nothing better illustrates the state of US democracy right now

US Karoline Leavitt white house

If you want an indication of the state of the US and its demoracy right now four months into Donald Trump’s second presidency then it’s surely this.

It’s the White House Q&A with members of the press, putting questions to Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

And the first question went to this dude.

First question of the briefing comes from Tim Pool pic.twitter.com/fPMnLIv68O — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2025

Tim Pool was previously hired by Tenet Media, the subject of charges that it had been used by Russian state-media producers to spread Kremlin talking points to the tune of $10m.

Pool, for his part, has said there is ‘no actual proof’ showing he unwittingly took Russian money.

Whatever the truth, that’s a helluva question he just asked right there.

And these people surely said it all.

1.

Can we quit pretending that the Trump Administration is not actively helping Russia? This weirdo Tim Pool was paid $100K an episode by a front group for Russia. https://t.co/g435OQEkhT Now he’s asking questions in the White House. https://t.co/ApMddcNliu — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) April 23, 2025

2.

congrats we have literal Russian propaganda producers in the White House briefing room https://t.co/E3OvGE9yK8 — Nate Blouin (@NateForUtah) April 22, 2025

3.

Tim Pool is the same guy who gave Zelenskyy shit for not wearing a suit to the White House. Look at him now. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/Vbaxqdv9eF — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) April 22, 2025

4.

Surprised he didn’t ask the question in Russian. https://t.co/ItndW8P2vU — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) April 22, 2025

5.

Incredible job from Tim. “Could you take some time to vaguely insult the media?” https://t.co/HjpYgYnvII — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) April 22, 2025

6.

US pro-Kremlin propagandists that received money from Russian operatives, are now being granted access to the White House and press pool. Everyday the Trump regime finds a way to reward Russia. pic.twitter.com/jQOPub3K44 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 22, 2025

7.

WHY ISN’T HE WEARING A SUIT AND HAVE A BEANIE ON HIS HEAD IN THE WHITE HOUSE? pic.twitter.com/7KIPjYk7LI — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) April 22, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump said the price of eggs had fallen so much they were basically giving them away and got fact checked til he farted

Source