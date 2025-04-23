US Karoline Leavitt white house

This dude just got to ask a question in the White House and nothing better illustrates the state of US democracy right now

John Plunkett. Updated April 23rd, 2025

If you want an indication of the state of the US and its demoracy right now four months into Donald Trump’s second presidency then it’s surely this.

It’s the White House Q&A with members of the press, putting questions to Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

And the first question went to this dude.

Tim Pool was previously hired by Tenet Media, the subject of charges that it had been used by Russian state-media producers to spread Kremlin talking points to the tune of $10m.

Pool, for his part, has said there is ‘no actual proof’ showing he unwittingly took Russian money.

Whatever the truth, that’s a helluva question he just asked right there.

And these people surely said it all.

