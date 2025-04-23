Right-wing perma-beanied YouTuber Tim Pool now has a press pass for the White House – hat tip to these 19 reactions

US US politics

Under the very different US government of September 2024, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a raft of charges against the Russian state-sponsored TV network Russia Today for attempting to interfere with the US election by paying right-wing influencers to spread Kremlin talking points via Tenet Media.

BREAKING Per the DOJ and other sources, Tenet Media—bankrollers of prominent pro-Russia commentators such as Lauren Southern, Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, and Benny Johnson—are alleged to have received millions from Russian state media to spread pro-Russia propaganda in the United… pic.twitter.com/cAtfzgbpbn — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) September 4, 2024

One of the six influencers found to have unwittingly shared that misinformation, Tim Pool, is now part of the White House press pack. Here he is, feeding Karoline Leavitt the most blatantly Trump-licking, disingenuous question it’s been our misfortune to hear so far.

First question of the briefing comes from Tim Pool pic.twitter.com/fPMnLIv68O — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2025

“Many of the news organisations represented in this room have marched in lock step on false narratives, such as the ‘very fine people’ hoax, the Covington smear, and now, the ‘Maryland man’ hoax, where an MS-13 gang member, adjudicated by two different judges I believe, is simply being referred to as a ‘Maryland man’ over and over again. I’m wondering if you can comment on the unprofessional behaviour?”

While there’s no suggestion that the Kremlin paid for that nonsense, we’re sure they’d have had a whip-round to show appreciation if he’d asked them to.

Here’s how Leavitt described Pool.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt: “In our new media seat today: Tim Pool – He's a political commentator and a media entrepreneur with millions of followers, a very big platform.”

pic.twitter.com/mBMie8VHB8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 22, 2025

That’s not an introduction – it’s an infomercial. By contrast, the White House is currently defying a court order to allow AP to attend press conferences, having banned the respected news agency for continuing to write ‘the Gulf of Mexico’.

Like we said – it’s a very different US government.

The internet did not share Leavitt’s admiration for the unqualified influencer.

When you have a WH press briefing at 1:00 but a rap battle against Eminem at 2:00 pic.twitter.com/OU1Bd9zkBz — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 22, 2025

The little Russian useful idiot in the shmuggy hat? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 22, 2025

Tim Pool participating in a White House press briefing just reinforces that we are living in an Idiocracy timeline right now. pic.twitter.com/pKYI2bNrDu — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) April 22, 2025

Tim Pool in the press pool today. https://t.co/QfRw1U059k pic.twitter.com/dVmmqnKi6V — Kate Ross (@kate_ross_) April 22, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calls Tim Pool an "unbiased" journalist. Is Propaganda Barbie hitting the sauce with Pete Hegseth?pic.twitter.com/SJY7iySFtg — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 22, 2025

He’s not even a journalist. He’s just a far right wing influencer. So now they need their influencers to back them up on TV, because they hate when the actual journalists ask the hard questions. — R. Saoirse (@razzli_) April 22, 2025

Tim Pool was paid by the Kremlin to repeat Russian propaganda.

But sure.

This. https://t.co/0ckG9ZNHO8 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 22, 2025

Recall that Tim Pool received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Russian government as part of a social media propaganda/misinformation campaign.

It’s interesting that he is now receiving favorable treatment from the Trump administration https://t.co/ShfNoBOqhI — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 22, 2025

