US US politics

Right-wing perma-beanied YouTuber Tim Pool now has a press pass for the White House – hat tip to these 19 reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 23rd, 2025

Under the very different US government of September 2024, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a raft of charges against the Russian state-sponsored TV network Russia Today for attempting to interfere with the US election by paying right-wing influencers to spread Kremlin talking points via Tenet Media.

One of the six influencers found to have unwittingly shared that misinformation, Tim Pool, is now part of the White House press pack. Here he is, feeding Karoline Leavitt the most blatantly Trump-licking, disingenuous question it’s been our misfortune to hear so far.

“Many of the news organisations represented in this room have marched in lock step on false narratives, such as the ‘very fine people’ hoax, the Covington smear, and now, the ‘Maryland man’ hoax, where an MS-13 gang member, adjudicated by two different judges I believe, is simply being referred to as a ‘Maryland man’ over and over again.

I’m wondering if you can comment on the unprofessional behaviour?”

While there’s no suggestion that the Kremlin paid for that nonsense, we’re sure they’d have had a whip-round to show appreciation if he’d asked them to.

Here’s how Leavitt described Pool.

That’s not an introduction – it’s an infomercial. By contrast, the White House is currently defying a court order to allow AP to attend press conferences, having banned the respected news agency for continuing to write ‘the Gulf of Mexico’.

Like we said – it’s a very different US government.

The internet did not share Leavitt’s admiration for the unqualified influencer.

