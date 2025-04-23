This hilarious Weakest Link fail gets better and better but the payoff is simply next-level

Celebrity fails weakest link

We’ve featured no end of quiz show fails on these pages but this one is up there with the very best.

It’s rapper Konan going up against the likes of Rory Bremner and Rachel Riley in a celebrity edition of the Weakest Link and it’s fair to say he’s having a tough time of it.

To be fair, it’s much easier playing along at home than it is in the studio. But it really is a very funny watch, and then along comes the payoff which is simply next-level (sound up!)

Bro nearly voted himself off pic.twitter.com/BaZ7JSTuhV — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) April 22, 2025

Mega blooming oof.

I’m dying it’s the last one when he votes himself lol — Callum Thomas (@CallumTh0mas_) April 22, 2025

Atleast he is self aware! — Roman Parisi (@Romey_876_) April 22, 2025

I can’t stop watching it — SlimWithTheTiltedBrim (@rubenromiah) April 22, 2025

We love you, Konan.

Source @UB1UB2