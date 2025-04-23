Celebrity fails weakest link

This hilarious Weakest Link fail gets better and better but the payoff is simply next-level

John Plunkett. Updated April 23rd, 2025

We’ve featured no end of quiz show fails on these pages but this one is up there with the very best.

It’s rapper Konan going up against the likes of Rory Bremner and Rachel Riley in a celebrity edition of the Weakest Link and it’s fair to say he’s having a tough time of it.

To be fair, it’s much easier playing along at home than it is in the studio. But it really is a very funny watch, and then along comes the payoff which is simply next-level (sound up!)

Mega blooming oof.

We love you, Konan.

READ MORE

Andrew Tate’s hilariously hyperactive morning routine got all the mockery it deserved – 17 intensely entertaining takedowns

Source @UB1UB2