Mark Carney on how he dealt with Donald Trump is a very funny watch and a salutary lesson for leaders everywhere

Canadians have gone to the polls in an election that has been almost entirely overshadowed by Donald Trump’s trade war and his seeming obsession with making the country the 51st state of the United States.

The most important consolation of Trump’s tubthumping has been to given an entirely new lease of life to Justin Trudeau’s successor as leader of the Liberal party, former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who has gone in the polls from no hoper to quite likely to win. At the time of writing, obviously.

And we mention it not because we really like Carney but because of this particular exchange in which he outlined how he dealt with Donald Trump. It’s a very funny watch and surely a salutary lesson for leaders everywhere.

Donald Trump is spooked by the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney is a former central banker and the rumor is that on the phone Carney threatened to sell Canada’s holdings of Americans bonds unless Trump stopped threatening Canada. That’s apparently all it took. pic.twitter.com/xNC9wzxrmo — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) April 28, 2025

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Carney is the real deal. He was Governor of the BoE when I worked

in The City, Trump has no one anywhere near his level to advise him. — iamundertow (@iamundertow) April 28, 2025

Carney’s bold move to threaten selling Canada’s U.S. bonds shows Trump’s tariff tantrums can be met with real economic pushback. A former banker outsmarting a so-called dealmaker. Trump’s bluster is no match for calculated strategy. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) April 28, 2025

Good. Trump is an absolute moronic clown. — DanielDay99876549 (@danieldaycrypto) April 28, 2025

How could you possibly not like Canadians? ❤️ — Just An Ordinary Guy (@AK4EqualJustice) April 28, 2025

Lol!!! My Man!!! — Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) April 28, 2025

