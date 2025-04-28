Politics canada donald trump mark carney

Mark Carney on how he dealt with Donald Trump is a very funny watch and a salutary lesson for leaders everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated April 28th, 2025

Canadians have gone to the polls in an election that has been almost entirely overshadowed by Donald Trump’s trade war and his seeming obsession with making the country the 51st state of the United States.

The most important consolation of Trump’s tubthumping has been to given an entirely new lease of life to Justin Trudeau’s successor as leader of the Liberal party, former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who has gone in the polls from no hoper to quite likely to win. At the time of writing, obviously.

And we mention it not because we really like Carney but because of this particular exchange in which he outlined how he dealt with Donald Trump. It’s a very funny watch and surely a salutary lesson for leaders everywhere.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And if that’s left you wanting more …

