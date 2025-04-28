Somebody asked about the stupidest things parents do and the answers will having you rolling your eyes very hard in agreement

Life parents r/AskUK

There comes a point in everyone’s life when they come to the realisation that their parents are not infallible, god-like beings but actually as foolish and ridiculous as any other human. They’ve been talking about this on the AskUK subreddit after user PaddedValls asked ‘What is the stupidest thing your parent regularly does?’ and added their own example of parental idiocy:

My father is convinced that he has to sit a certain way in his living room or else his illegal streaming box will buffer more than it does. The funny thing is it’ll still buffer, even when he’s in his ‘pose’ but he has convinced himself that it’s less than any other time. He will not listen to anyone with half a brain tell him that it’s because he has his router 15-20m away through three brick walls and an old set-up.

Luckily, there were plenty of other people with stories to show that they are not alone.

1.

‘Won’t use washing up liquid as its ‘carcinogenic’ but smokes and drinks like a fish.’

–Aggressive_Poet_7059

2.

‘My mum has her contacts saved on her mobile phone (I spent a good hour doing it for her) and yet she still insists on getting her little notebook out to look up numbers. And THEN is always completely surprised when she’s finished inputting someone’s number and it says who it is on the screen.

Fml.’

–R33Gtst

3.

‘My dad would only phone mobile numbers from his mobile and land line numbers from his land line. He was convinced it didn’t work any other way.’

–t0riaj

4.

‘My mum has a mobile which she doesn’t know how to use. Part of the problem, it seems, is that she enjoys the ring tone so much, she has to do a little dance performance, and then it stops ringing before she gets the chance to answer it.’

–feralhog3050

5.

‘Tell me to be careful near water. I am a swift water rescue technician in the fire service… Hard to do the rescue if I’m not allowed to get wet. I’m also 42 years old.’

–general__beef

6.

‘Believe any shit she reads on the internet. After telling me, every day as a kid, not to believe any shit I read on the internet. I can only assume her superior reasoning powers by virtue of being older mean her brand of shit on the internet is the correct one and should be believed without question.’

–No-Garbage9500

7.

‘Fills the kettle up, boils it and doesn’t make a brew. When asked, ‘Oh, I’m boiling it for later’. Drives me mad.’

–ukmint

8.

‘My mother won’t drive in fifth gear as she’s scared the car will take off.’

–Various-Gur-261

9.

‘My mum ran the IT department at a large university, I used to work in the same department. The amount of times she used to call me privately because she’d fallen for a phishing email or couldn’t figure out how to do basic computing stuff a quick google search would tell her was ridiculous.

She ran that department like a boss though and everyone loved her. It went to shit when she retired.’

–Lukeautograff

10.

‘My great grandma used to say not to put hot tea leaves in the bin in case they caught fire. My mum acknowledges this is nonsense but still avoids putting them in the bin.’

–thunderkinder

11.

‘My mum can’t google, she invents the most bizarre search terms and then wonders why she never finds what she’s looking for. For example when she was looking for a door curtain, she didn’t use the words ‘door’ or ‘curtain’, but put things like ‘hanging six feet’ and ‘warm drop’.’

–Specialist-Web7854

12.

‘My mother, a former detective, has fallen for phone scams twice. While thankfully not regular twice is two times too fucking many for a woman of her particular skillset.’

–MunkeyFish