Exclusive bingo

Eyes down for a highly relatable game of Vinted Sellers Bingo!

Amanda Wilkie. Updated April 28th, 2025

Selling your unwanted clothes and accessories on Vinted can be a great way of downsizing your wardrobe and making some quick cash. It can also be a not-so-fun experience of having to deal with the mildly annoying to some utter knobheads in the process. 

If you’ve been thinking about selling on Vinted, then apologies if we’re about to put you off. If you’ve ever sold anything on Vinted, and immediately nodded your head at the knobheads comment, then play our Vinted Sellers Bingo Game and let us know if you’ve ever got a full house!

Vinted Sellers Bingo Got asked for the measurements of an item Got asked for more photos of an item Got a ridiculously low offer Got another ridiculously low offer from the same person Got asked questions then got ghosted after you'd replied Got abuse for not accepting a ridiculously low offer You accepted a ridiculously low offer, then they didn't even buy the item Got asked to iron an item before sending it Got harassed for not sending an item within a few hours of selling it

Let us know if we missed anything.

Image Pexels