This first question at the latest White House press briefing is a terrifying reminder of what Donald Trump is doing to American democracy

It’s getting on for five months now since Donald Trump returned to the White House and in that short time many elements of American democracy, such as it is, have changed beyond recognition.

From arrested judges to unprecedented executive orders, the rule of law has basically been replaced by the rule of Trump, and nothing quite captures it so blatantly – and terrifyingly – as the White House press briefing right now.

Back in the old days (like, 2024) the press briefing would be a chance for questions to be asked and scrutiny to be applied by the members of the press (clues in the name).

But now you’ve got people like this turning up. Not only turning up, but asking the first question (well, it’s supposed to be a question). Sound up!

First question of the briefing goes to Rogan O’Handley pic.twitter.com/CuwKYRhYzl — Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2025

That’s Rogan O’Handley, better known by the name DC Draino, who is an American right wing political commentator and social media influencer, among other things.

And he’s precisely what people made of that.

1.

This is an embarrassment to every journalist in that room. — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) April 28, 2025

2.

When is this mental disease going to be cured — justanapper (@justanapper) April 28, 2025

3.

You have got to be kidding me. This is absolute insanity. pic.twitter.com/s1tU2XqRyd — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) April 28, 2025

4.

Wait, that’s the Draino guy? — That Girl ! (@Evilspawn4) April 28, 2025

5.

LMAO this is a circus side show. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) April 28, 2025

6.