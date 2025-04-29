US canada donald trump

Nothing to see here – just the President of the USA suggesting Canadians should vote for him in the election

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 29th, 2025

At the time of writing, Mark Carney’s Liberal Party is projected to win the Canadian general election, although it isn’t yet clear whether he will have a majority. His main opponent, the Conservative Pierre Poilievre, who was the favourite to sweep the boards just a few months ago, is said to be in a sombre mood.

One person who definitely hasn’t won is this guy …

Donald Trump on Truth Social. Good luck to the Great people of Canada. Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America. No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE! America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!

His unhinged take was shared on Twitter.

Trump’s extraordinary attack on the country, and both Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney’s strong stances against him, have been widely credited with the Liberal swing in the polls. Trump well and truly got Canada’s elbows up.

Carney referenced Trump on election day.

Even his Maple Maga opponent told their southern neighbour to butt out.

Here’s how tweeters reacted to the latest 51st-state nonsense.

He made us tap the sign.

Simpsons 'tap the sign' meme. A bus driver has a sign above him. A close-up of the sign says 'If Biden did exactly the same thing, the media would lose their minds'

