Nothing to see here – just the President of the USA suggesting Canadians should vote for him in the election

At the time of writing, Mark Carney’s Liberal Party is projected to win the Canadian general election, although it isn’t yet clear whether he will have a majority. His main opponent, the Conservative Pierre Poilievre, who was the favourite to sweep the boards just a few months ago, is said to be in a sombre mood.

One person who definitely hasn’t won is this guy …

His unhinged take was shared on Twitter.

Today is election day in Canada and Trump seems to be suggesting that they vote to make him their leader and become the 51st state of the United States. pic.twitter.com/KV7gio0gH5 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) April 28, 2025

Trump’s extraordinary attack on the country, and both Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney’s strong stances against him, have been widely credited with the Liberal swing in the polls. Trump well and truly got Canada’s elbows up.

Carney referenced Trump on election day.

This is Canada — and we decide what happens here. pic.twitter.com/1baJGn7pwv — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 28, 2025

Even his Maple Maga opponent told their southern neighbour to butt out.

Here’s how tweeters reacted to the latest 51st-state nonsense.

Very decent of Trump to send Canadians a reminder of exactly why they need to vote for Mark Carney. pic.twitter.com/ARVn4OuCzG — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) April 28, 2025

Donald Trump is raving fucking lunatic. This madness has to end. Mark Carney will put this motherfucker in his place. pic.twitter.com/my1IanzWop — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) April 28, 2025

Nothing to see here, just Donald Trump interfering in Canadian elections by endorsing MAPLE MAGA, Pierre Poilievre. If you don’t want to be the "51st State" Vote liberal. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/MsnMlgG8hh — l  (@ShitzN_Giggles) April 28, 2025

Poilievre responds to Trump’s post this morning about Canada’s election today, since every time Trump talks about it Pierre loses more votes. pic.twitter.com/U4nNN9rGME — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 28, 2025

Donald Trump is the best Liberal™ campaign manager in the history of Canadian elections. pic.twitter.com/IaJwCmwDQ7 — de Adder Canada (@deAdderCanada) April 28, 2025

The juxtaposition of Beltway reporters again talking about Joe Biden's supposed cognitive deficits … while the current POTUS, for the umpteenth time, falsely & idiotically says a US-Canada trade deficit means the US is subsidizing Canada, is really quite something pic.twitter.com/2TJXtj8kSk — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) April 28, 2025

Pierre Poilievre is doing damage control after Donald Trump's unglued post about Canada becoming the 51st state: "President Trump, stay out of our election." pic.twitter.com/K4iworcLKJ — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 28, 2025

If #Carney in #Canada could have prayed for a perfect last minute #Trump intervention to give his Liberal Party a few more percentage votes, this would be it. Trump here, Mr 51st State, aligning himself firmly with Canada's Conservatives, and killing them off for good. pic.twitter.com/A2m6OWZBYm — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) April 28, 2025

Donald Trump is doing everything he can to ensure the Conservative Party will lose today’s election in Canada. pic.twitter.com/sTWGk5VK9E — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 28, 2025

Does Donald Trump think he’s running for Prime Minister of Canada? 25th this man already. pic.twitter.com/LV6r0ZuC3v — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 28, 2025

Trump is an insane psychopath All of this is a horrific lie We do NOT subsidize Canada We engage in trade and Americans voluntarily choose to buy stuff made in Canada. That’s NOT a subsidy in anyway and it’s hideous that the illiterate moron Trump keeps repeating this lie over… pic.twitter.com/szeub57XQN — Non-Hyphenated American (@NHAunleashed) April 28, 2025

After this if the state visit doesn't involve Charlie marching the orange rapist off to the tower and chopping his head off, what is the point in the monarchy? https://t.co/8swcYHA4TY — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) April 28, 2025

I think it's absolutely hilarious that all of that "51st state" bullshit will probably end up being the main catalyst behind Liberals winning in Canada. Keep it up, you boneheaded dumbass.

Canada fucking HATES you.#ElbowsUp — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 28, 2025

He made us tap the sign.

BREAKING: Trump tells Canadians to vote for him. Imagine the MAGA meltdown if Biden ever pretended he was running for Prime Minister of Canada. Also — reminder: Canada will never be the 51st state. They think you’re completely unhinged. pic.twitter.com/esit2cn4xw — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 28, 2025

Source Donald Trump Image Screengrab