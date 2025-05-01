US elon musk

Elon Musk continues to be the unfunniest man alive by breaking a golden rule of comedy – 13 takedowns you can’t top

Dominic Carter. Updated May 1st, 2025

Donald Trump’s sidekick in chief and inveterate human shield wearer Elon Musk is no stranger to bad comedy. From demanding people to ‘let that sink in’ to wielding a chainsaw at a political conference, he’s something of a master of being unfunny.

His latest wheeze though is a new low, even by his standards.

While attending a presidential cabinet meeting where Donald Trump celebrated his first 100 days in office, Musk pulled focus by wearing two hats in a nod to his various roles within the administration.

Hilarious.

He does demonstrate something of an awareness of the mechanics of comedy by calling back to a previous instance of his two hat routine, but it only serves to make him look more pathetic.

Unsurprisingly, Musk’s two hat bit has only served to make him look even more cringe to his haters…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2