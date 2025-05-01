Elon Musk continues to be the unfunniest man alive by breaking a golden rule of comedy – 13 takedowns you can’t top

US elon musk

Donald Trump’s sidekick in chief and inveterate human shield wearer Elon Musk is no stranger to bad comedy. From demanding people to ‘let that sink in’ to wielding a chainsaw at a political conference, he’s something of a master of being unfunny.

His latest wheeze though is a new low, even by his standards.

While attending a presidential cabinet meeting where Donald Trump celebrated his first 100 days in office, Musk pulled focus by wearing two hats in a nod to his various roles within the administration.

Hilarious.

He does demonstrate something of an awareness of the mechanics of comedy by calling back to a previous instance of his two hat routine, but it only serves to make him look more pathetic.

Been wearing many hats for a long time pic.twitter.com/daQk6JJyec — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2025

Unsurprisingly, Musk’s two hat bit has only served to make him look even more cringe to his haters…

1.

The Trump administration is a total clown show from top to bottom.

pic.twitter.com/bTXIexTWsR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 30, 2025

2.

He wants to be funny so, so bad and it’s the one thing he’ll never be able to buy https://t.co/n0V5OZMxlU — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 30, 2025

3.

“A hat on a hat” is an old saying for what not to do in comedy. https://t.co/rYLbuGnENH — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) April 30, 2025

4.

it really doesn’t feel good to wish so much violence on one specific person like it feels bad to walk around with this level of vitriol but jesus fucking christ i hate this guy so much https://t.co/DNvFkjpKSQ — sonya (@sonyashea3) April 30, 2025

5.

If an eight year-old had this sense of humor you’d think he was developmentally disabled. https://t.co/6y08pogCV7 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) April 30, 2025

6.