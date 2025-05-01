‘What’s something that’s not considered sexual but it’s hot as hell?’ – 21 surprisingly attractive traits

Life r/AskReddit relationships

If you believed everything you read and saw in the media, you’d be left thinking that sexiness comes down to having a beautiful body and a good looking face.

But, the truth is, bodies sag and looks fade, and real sexiness is found in other traits and behaviours. Over on the AskReddit page, Redditor Nunyabizness18 just asked:

‘Whats something that’s not considered sexual but it’s hot as hell?’

And got lots of answers from people who had figured out that true attractiveness often arises in the last place you’d think to find it.

1.

‘I went back to school in my 30’s. It was a big deal… long story. My husband, without missing a beat, bought the university logo sweatshirt when I was in my first year, and has been wearing it regularly since. It’s so faded and beat up now, but he still wears it proudly. It’s just quietly emblematic of his constant support of me. He is passionately supportive of my goals and efforts, always. It just hits on a whole ‘nother level.’

–CatStratford

2.

‘Watching a man teach a kid something and being patient as hell the whole time. Doesn’t matter what. Riding a bike, sounding out letters, behaving in public, but being super patient and calm about it.’

–kay_tee_tee

3.

‘A man who is not a hot head and is cool under pressure.’

–Chunky_Potato802

4.

‘My husband cooks and when he does, he starts singing. Lord help me. ‘

–TheBurgTheWord

5.

‘Animals liking the person. When the cats and dogs flock to her when she comes home aaaaahhhhh.’

–Pleasant_Scar9811

6.

‘Silliness. a person that doesn’t take themselves too seriously. A good balance. serious when the situation calls for it and fun when it doesn’t.’

–ThAtGuY-101

7.

‘My wife says seeing me cleaning or doing laundry. I think it’s just a ploy though.’

–khymbote

8.

‘A woman putting her hair up in a ponytail.’

–MFoy

9.

‘Professionally dressed women, in their 30’s-40’s in an airport walking with purpose. Bonus points for nice luggage.

Yeah I know. Judge me.’

–GingeroftheYear

10.

‘Voice. Doesn’t have to be saying anything flirty or sexual—just the tone. You could read me a chimichurri recipe and I’d still get turned on if your voice is nice enough.’

–Namjaaams

11.

‘Being good at something. My wife is the most capable person I’ve ever met. She doesn’t need* me. But she loves and wants* me. She is my sun and my stars. Please don’t settle on a lazy partner. It’s hard.’

–Thyname