US donald trump

This Maga politician pretended to be on the phone rather than talk Trump cuts and it’s so obvious it’s hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated June 10th, 2026

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Like us you probably won’t have heard of Rob Wittman. He’s the Virginia congressman who comes across as a Maga with a capital M, voting against the certification of Biden’s 2020 election win, for instance.

We mention him because a journalist tried to ask him about further social security cuts being talked about by Trump lickspittle Mike Johnson.

Wittman couldn’t talk because he had an urgent ‘phone call’ except it’s fair to say people weren’t entirely convinced. Because … watch.

And these people surely said it best.

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To conclude …

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Source @MeidasTouch