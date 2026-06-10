This Maga politician pretended to be on the phone rather than talk Trump cuts and it’s so obvious it’s hilarious

US donald trump

Like us you probably won’t have heard of Rob Wittman. He’s the Virginia congressman who comes across as a Maga with a capital M, voting against the certification of Biden’s 2020 election win, for instance.

We mention him because a journalist tried to ask him about further social security cuts being talked about by Trump lickspittle Mike Johnson.

Wittman couldn’t talk because he had an urgent ‘phone call’ except it’s fair to say people weren’t entirely convinced. Because … watch.

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) faked a phone call for roughly 90 seconds after being asked about Speaker Mike Johnson’s comments regarding potential Social Security cuts. The phone's screen remained visible, with his cheek inadvertently tapping different parts of the display. pic.twitter.com/y3ST5AX651 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 10, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Did he just have a full on conversation with the messaging app 😭 https://t.co/nwOv69Ehji — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2026

2.

3.

They’re all such pants wetting cowards. https://t.co/J9hcxnsxKJ — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) June 10, 2026

4.

This is just pure comedy https://t.co/rrGuv0A5nk — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) June 10, 2026

5.

Apparently, the goal isn't just cutting Social Security, but cutting off any questions about it too. https://t.co/luUE8fCvKu — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) June 10, 2026

6.

To conclude …

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Source @MeidasTouch