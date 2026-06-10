Life weather

This American’s take on why us Brits always moan about the heat (even when it’s not that hot) is a properly intriguing read

Poke Staff. Updated June 10th, 2026

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If there’s one thing we can predict about the British summer (is it summer yet?) it’s that us Brits will inevitably complain about the heat, even when it’s not actually that hot.

We say this after this American who grew up in Texas and has spent half is life in Las Vegas went on Twitter to explain why Brits consider 25C (or 78F if you prefer) hot when the rest of the world (or a large part of it) would simply shrug their shoulders.

It went wildly viral a year or two back and it’s as intriguing today as it was back then. Which is to say, a lot.

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