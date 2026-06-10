25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Pics

Happy Hump Day, and welcome back to our weekly dive into the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky. It’s been a bad week for the world, but a great week for jokes about Donald Trump.

There are puns, picture gags, and funny shower thoughts, so we hope you find something that makes you laugh.

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Still find it bizarre that you can legitimately make money from people watching you play video games. Can't believe that I was just giving it away for free to all my bored ex-girlfriends. — Steven (with a PH) (@sjksalisbury.bsky.social) 3 June 2026 at 19:01

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“let the pizza rest for five min-“ the pizza can rest when it’s dead — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) 9 June 2026 at 01:09

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New aftershave in Lidl: gives you the precise aroma of a widowed policeman investigating the murder of his daughter, drawn into a wide-ranging political conspiracy involving nuclear weapons. [image or embed] — Steven Sheil (@scsheil.bsky.social) 9 June 2026 at 10:19

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Board game idea:

BONOPOLY: like Monopoly but where the streets have no name. — Brian Bilston (@brianbilston.bsky.social) 9 June 2026 at 16:22

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Charlie read his book, blissfully unaware that he sat mere inches from international super spy, and master of disguise, Bernardo Andolini, a.k.a. “The Chameleon.” [image or embed] — Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 8 June 2026 at 18:31

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When I fell asleep at the Garden, the Knicks were Winning. Then when I wake up, I see the Spurs have "won." It seems that in the 4th Quarter, the so-called referees kept "finding" Points for the Spurs. Rigged! Fake Game! by Donald J. Trump — NY Times Pitchbot (@nytpitchbot.bsky.social) 9 June 2026 at 17:48

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One of my favorite hobbies is being exposed to fascinating new information without understanding or remembering any of it — mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) 5 June 2026 at 23:10

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