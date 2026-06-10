Bob Mortimer telling Richard Ayoade how he once tried to sell a ‘reversible toilet’ to Christian Slater is a Travel Man scene that should never have been deleted

Entertainment Bob Mortimer Richard ayoade

It’s not the first time we’ve featured this exchange on these pages and – let’s face it – it’s not going to be the last.

But we make no apologies for that because in an uncertain and frankly terrifying world, Bob Mortimer explaining to Richard Ayoade how he once tried to sell the idea of a ‘reversible toilet’ to Christian Slater is exactly what we need right now.

At least we learned something new today – it was actually a deleted scene from Channel 4’s fabulous Travel Man show a few years back. Imagine how good the rest of the show must have been to leave that on the cutting room (bathroom) floor.

And here are just a few of the many, many comments it prompted on YouTube.

‘This could’ve been the WILTY story that finally broke David Mitchell.’

@ericlayton8888 “I once devised an idea for a new toilet with Christian Slater” ‘We think it’s a lie.’

@urmintrude ‘OMG I’ve never seen Richard laugh like that before. 😂’

@angrydonutface7420 ‘The thing I like about Bob is that he isn’t afraid to let other comedians run off in their own direction with his material.’

@Bumphuk ‘I came here to see what Richard looks like laughing after watching last one laughing on prime.’

@davidlawton448 ‘I haven’t seen richard nearly crying before because of laughing. This is why Bob is superior to every other comedian around

@twofacegoon

Source YouTube