Donald Trump excitedly posted about America’s widening trade deficit but it wasn’t the win he appeared to think it was

US donald trump

To the world – briefly – of Donald Trump, who’s been posting on Truth Social to which you might think, right, no change there then.

Except in this particular instance the president posted a link to a story about America’s widening trade deficit.

Except it wasn’t the win Trump presumably thought it was, and these people were only too happy to point it out for him.

1.

Yes, he posted it.

Yes, it’s real. Yes, He honestly thinks this is a flex. We are ruled by the dumbest fucking people in America. pic.twitter.com/iaBXDfiEra — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 9, 2026

2.

OMFG! Trump literally just celebrated a massive increase in our trade deficit. He doesn’t even know what a “widening of our trade deficit” means. He thinks it means that we are exporting more than we’re importing, which would be good, but it means the exact opposite. pic.twitter.com/9kncmqniFf — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 9, 2026

3.

Dumb with a "b" pic.twitter.com/IojRAGvfWc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 10, 2026

4.

Ladies and Gentlemen, The Wharton School of Business! pic.twitter.com/pLqSPbYadL — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) June 9, 2026

5.

WTAF

Does the demented clown realize he’s admitting the trade deficit has exploded under his watch??? Expect this post to be deleted. pic.twitter.com/X5DDqDhfqp — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) June 9, 2026

6.

Defend this you fucking Maga Morons! The whole fucking point of the stupid fucking tariffs you defended was to close or narrow the trade deficit. Now your fucking Moron President is bragging about it being wider. pic.twitter.com/YDVc6BXEgB — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) June 9, 2026

7.

Trump doesn't understand what a trade deficit is and everyone that works for him is too afraid to tell him pic.twitter.com/WIGXn0A9wZ — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) June 10, 2026

8.

He said his tariffs were to reduce the trade deficit. Now he’s bragging about it being wider than ever. He’s a complete and total fraud. pic.twitter.com/aKf7J2Qg4y — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) June 10, 2026

9.

This is why he’s the stupid people’s president and smart people don’t like him. pic.twitter.com/uUKvePxZAL — (@LucifersTweetz) June 9, 2026

To conclude …

Trump posting his own L is some next level clown shit. pic.twitter.com/DESYu7TBiC — Rated_Robynne (@RatedR4Robynne) June 10, 2026

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This Maga politician pretended to be on the phone rather than talk Trump cuts and it’s so obvious it’s hilarious