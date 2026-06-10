US donald trump

Donald Trump excitedly posted about America’s widening trade deficit but it wasn’t the win he appeared to think it was

John Plunkett. Updated June 10th, 2026

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To the world – briefly – of Donald Trump, who’s been posting on Truth Social to which you might think, right, no change there then.

Except in this particular instance the president posted a link to a story about America’s widening trade deficit.

Except it wasn’t the win Trump presumably thought it was, and these people were only too happy to point it out for him.

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To conclude …

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This Maga politician pretended to be on the phone rather than talk Trump cuts and it’s so obvious it’s hilarious