12 signs that show you’re a true dog owner

Animals dogs

1. You have a special voice you use to speak to your dog and don’t care who hears it.

2. Pretty much every coat you own has dog poo bags in the pockets (and often treats/treat crumbs too).

3. You show your dog your hands (back and front) to prove you haven’t any food left when you’ve finished eating.

4. When you go out you always tell your dog that you love them and will be back soon.

5. You have at least 27 different nicknames for your dog.

6. You don’t mind walking round in public carrying a bag of their poop.

7. There are more photos of your dog on your phone than anyone else.

8. You’re absolutely fine with your dog invading your personal space.

9. Every time you see your dog stretch you say “BIG stretch!” to them.

10. You don’t sit in a particular chair/place on the sofa as you know it’s your dog’s favourite spot.

11. You say “Ooh, you naked!” when you take your dog’s collar off.

12. You happily go out in any weather so your dog can have their daily walk(s).

Any we missed?

Image Unsplash





