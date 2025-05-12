This 50-something’s take on the perfect weekend struck a chord with people of a certain age everywhere – 17 entirely relatable responses

Life ageing weekend

You don’t have to be a person of a certain age to appreciate this, but it’ll definitely help.

It’s a tweet by @giftedrascal about people asking him at work whether he had a good weekend, and his fabulously honest (and entirely relatable) reply went viral because, well, look.

Love it when people at work ask on Monday “did you have a good weekend??” Mate, I’m 50 years old. I went to Asda, sat in my garden with a brew and then did some ironing. I know it’s sad, but this is actually a good weekend for me. — Jon (@giftedrascal) May 10, 2025

And it’s fair to say it struck a chord – it really struck a chord – and these fabulous responses surely said it best.

Honestly, at 52, my idea of a great weekend is being able to sneak in a nap. — Arcade Bookshop (@ArcadeBookshop1) May 11, 2025

Me : did on line shop at Iceland,

Dried washing on line

Folded washing up

Sat in garden, fell asleep in garden

Still as white as a milk bottle

Unpacked shopping

Watched tv

Slept

The end ! — Lizzy STARMER OUT !! (@Lizzy477261281) May 11, 2025

Added some Sunday DIY and just general old man ‘pottering around’ — Jon (@giftedrascal) May 11, 2025

I spend most of my weekends grubbing around in the dirt in my garden, and then I sit with a drink and look at it. My weekends are great! — Creme Egg Nationalist (@Tired_ofit_All) May 10, 2025

Fortunately I’m retired now – but i used to hate Monday morning meetings when they thought it was a good thing to ask everyone what they did at the weekend! – to say things like you have said – seemed to lower one’s perceptron in the eyes of others – it was like a competition to… — Adrian (@adrianuk) May 11, 2025

I pottered in the garden, chatted to a neighbour over the wall for a bit, then went to see friends and drank tea in their garden. It’s been lovely. — PierreJouet (@PierreJouet) May 11, 2025

