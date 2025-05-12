This 50-something’s take on the perfect weekend struck a chord with people of a certain age everywhere – 17 entirely relatable responses
You don’t have to be a person of a certain age to appreciate this, but it’ll definitely help.
It’s a tweet by @giftedrascal about people asking him at work whether he had a good weekend, and his fabulously honest (and entirely relatable) reply went viral because, well, look.
Love it when people at work ask on Monday “did you have a good weekend??”
Mate, I’m 50 years old. I went to Asda, sat in my garden with a brew and then did some ironing.
I know it’s sad, but this is actually a good weekend for me.
— Jon (@giftedrascal) May 10, 2025
And it’s fair to say it struck a chord – it really struck a chord – and these fabulous responses surely said it best.
1.
Honestly, at 52, my idea of a great weekend is being able to sneak in a nap.
— Arcade Bookshop (@ArcadeBookshop1) May 11, 2025
2.
Me : did on line shop at Iceland,
Dried washing on line
Folded washing up
Sat in garden, fell asleep in garden
Still as white as a milk bottle
Unpacked shopping
Watched tv
Slept
The end !
— Lizzy STARMER OUT !! (@Lizzy477261281) May 11, 2025
3.
Added some Sunday DIY and just general old man ‘pottering around’
— Jon (@giftedrascal) May 11, 2025
4.
I spend most of my weekends grubbing around in the dirt in my garden, and then I sit with a drink and look at it.
My weekends are great!
— Creme Egg Nationalist (@Tired_ofit_All) May 10, 2025
5.
Fortunately I’m retired now – but i used to hate Monday morning meetings when they thought it was a good thing to ask everyone what they did at the weekend! – to say things like you have said – seemed to lower one’s perceptron in the eyes of others – it was like a competition to…
— Adrian (@adrianuk) May 11, 2025
6.
A universal truth for middle-agers everywhere. https://t.co/S1GxrEuLvd
— Stevo_author (@SteveMale6) May 12, 2025
7.
I pottered in the garden, chatted to a neighbour over the wall for a bit, then went to see friends and drank tea in their garden.
It’s been lovely.
— PierreJouet (@PierreJouet) May 11, 2025
8.
You should probably slow down a little bit.
— Beta_Beaker (@Beta_Beaker) May 11, 2025