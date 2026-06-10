Politics elon musk Tommy Robinson

Mehdi Hasan called out the right-wing political interference of Elon Musk, and it’s an unmissable minute of brutal honesty

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 10th, 2026

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In response to a truly horrific knife attack on a man in his forties in Belfast, the city has erupted into violent riots, with buildings and vehicles being set alight, some of which had terrified people inside at the time.

Police confirmed that the alleged knife attacker was a 30-year-old asylum seeker from Sudan, who is already in custody charged with attempted murder. His race was immediately weaponised by the far Right.

Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson did all they could to calm people’s tempers and prevent any further violence. No, obviously not. Quite the reverse, in fact.

@TRobinsonNewEra The whole of the United Kingdom is hitting the streets tonight at 7pm following yet another invader attack on our people. It's time

@elonmusk · 18h Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!

Naturally they both did their shit-stirring from a safe distance, Musk from his US home, and Robinson – bizarrely – from a luxury hotel in Russia with Elon Musk’s dad.

Tweeters called out Robinson and Musk’s latest interference.

On Tuesday’s Newsnight, Mehdi Hasan summed up the frequent race-baiting behaviour of Musk. It took him just a minute to nail the Musk problem.

“He’s seeking to embolden some of the worst far right voices in the Western world”

As well as a hell of a lot of racist abuse directed at Mehdi Hasan by Musk and Robinson fans – there’s a shocker! – there was a lot of virtual nodding.

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We’ll just leave this here.

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Source Newsnight Image Screengrab, Screengrab