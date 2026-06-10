Mehdi Hasan called out the right-wing political interference of Elon Musk, and it’s an unmissable minute of brutal honesty

Politics elon musk Tommy Robinson

In response to a truly horrific knife attack on a man in his forties in Belfast, the city has erupted into violent riots, with buildings and vehicles being set alight, some of which had terrified people inside at the time.

Belfast riots : Immigrant family rescued by Police after rioters set their house and car on fire while the family was still inside. This is an attempted murder. Those poor kids will live that trauma. pic.twitter.com/65sT40l9r2 — DOZA🧐 (@lil_doza) June 10, 2026

Police confirmed that the alleged knife attacker was a 30-year-old asylum seeker from Sudan, who is already in custody charged with attempted murder. His race was immediately weaponised by the far Right.

A man committed a crime and was arrested by the police. He was here legally and came from Sudan fleeing a genocide. He should have the book thrown at him for his crimes. The police dealt with it swiftly. Why are there now racist pogroms happening in Belfast? — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) June 10, 2026

Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson did all they could to calm people’s tempers and prevent any further violence. No, obviously not. Quite the reverse, in fact.

Remember when everyone piled on Just Stop Oil for any theoretical ambulances that might be operating that night? Wonder if Tommy Robinson’s supporters will have the same criticisms this time pic.twitter.com/DweI6XBQFW — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) June 9, 2026

Naturally they both did their shit-stirring from a safe distance, Musk from his US home, and Robinson – bizarrely – from a luxury hotel in Russia with Elon Musk’s dad.

Elon Musk is in the USA, Tommy Robinson is in Russia. Neither will be on the streets of the UK tonight, both love to incite from the safety of a different country/continent. pic.twitter.com/YpdK3xfnpe — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) June 9, 2026

Tommy Robinson (who's thought to be in Moscow at the moment) is trying to start more riots, sharing threats to block roads and force businesses to close in Northern Ireland tonight. One post he shared calls for people to "wear dark clothing and be prepared to fight"! Incitement? pic.twitter.com/zw7JOswRPL — John Bye (@_johnbye) June 9, 2026

Tommy Robinson is in Russia with Erroll Musk, who has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren. pic.twitter.com/kHKxFiVpC4 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 9, 2026

Tweeters called out Robinson and Musk’s latest interference.

They're itching for a civil war. A forieng billionaire is trying to use a thug to start it. pic.twitter.com/WsuV8455Wx — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 9, 2026

Tommy Robinson is posting footage from Ballymena riots to insight more violence. People are being attacked as a result of his blatant lies. Why is he not being held accountable ? pic.twitter.com/OEFgU9LRIy — DOZA🧐 (@lil_doza) June 9, 2026

Elon musk, an immigrant from Africa, is demonising immigrants from Africa. This is because he is white and they are black. Musk is a white suprematist. — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) June 10, 2026

On Tuesday’s Newsnight, Mehdi Hasan summed up the frequent race-baiting behaviour of Musk. It took him just a minute to nail the Musk problem.

"He is obsessed with finding these cases where he can then amplify far right voices." Medhi Hasan, editor-in-chief of Zeteo UK on Elon Musk's engagement with British politics on X.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/dQW9Yrdd3G — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) June 9, 2026

"You can take the boy out of apartheid South Africa, can you take apartheid South Africa out of the boy?" On @BBCNewsnight I talked about how Elon Musk "is obsessed with finding these cases [of migrant crime] where he can then amplify far right voices."pic.twitter.com/RoB5qqK3NK — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 9, 2026

“He’s seeking to embolden some of the worst far right voices in the Western world”

As well as a hell of a lot of racist abuse directed at Mehdi Hasan by Musk and Robinson fans – there’s a shocker! – there was a lot of virtual nodding.

1.

Mehdi Hasan slams Elon Musk, "He is obsessed with finding these cases where he can then amplify far right voices" "He doesn't just do it in England with Tommy Robinson, he does it in German with the AfD, obviously he does it in the US with Twitter" Victoria Derbyshire, "What is… pic.twitter.com/7X6neGSUVD — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 9, 2026

2.

I don’t think we’ll ever understand why Elon has gone so far off track, I suspect this is what happens when a sociopath takes too much ketamine — Jim Pasture (@Jimpasture) June 10, 2026

3.

4.

And right on cue this post from Elon Musk shows up on my TL just below this. pic.twitter.com/4jQzZoyGiC — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) June 10, 2026

5.

He's been doing that since he took control of this otherwise excellent platform. https://t.co/3SeSpljdbe — SaveOurStandards #FBPE (@StandardsOur) June 10, 2026

6.

I’m normally not a fan of Mehdi Hasan, but he is absolutely correct here. https://t.co/cIH7KSbAYM — Joel Cardwell (@jdcarX) June 10, 2026

7.

He is obsessed with Britain

Foreigner leading the so called Patriots to trash up cities, hurt innocent people, petrify children. Brainwash teenagers

Sickening and Tommy is so cheap to buy https://t.co/PbDLvABNyO — Susanlily (@suelily123) June 9, 2026

8.

9.

And Musk whinges about free speech but he has a following of 2.5 million + and we have SFA. Free speech is only if you can afford to buy it.

And not a single post on X is validated! https://t.co/65ibssJKm0 — Tim Clapham (@CrossofBexhill) June 10, 2026

10.

Mehdi Hassan is one of very few voices talking absolute truth to power. What is scary is the amount of working class people who have been gaslight into believing he is the enemy. Scary times indeed — DJE 🌻 (@D_James_E) June 10, 2026

11.

He amplifies the far right voices in South Africa with the false genocide narrative. He’s the vilian in a marvel movie. — Lesotho is a country (@lesotho35) June 10, 2026

12.

Elon is a big exponent of the "great replacement theory"

The mind boggles. — marylouise #stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@marylouisepearc) June 10, 2026

13.

Yes. If Musk’s ‘social experiment’ was to see how easy it is to radicalise people using skewed algorithms to force feed them far right hate content – it worked.😫 — Anna Stuyvesant 🤔💬🗨️🤫😁👀😉 (@StuyvesantAnna) June 10, 2026

14.

You can’t. Not this boy. — Musanide Lubunda (@smlsunburst) June 10, 2026

We’ll just leave this here.

It’s all fun to Elon musk at the end of the day, this is his pleasure, when you have too much money 🙄😡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/wZXCT0oFba — Kerry Quigley (@grooveylady1) June 9, 2026

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Source Newsnight Image Screengrab, Screengrab