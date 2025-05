Animals bees

Without bees, well, quite frankly we’d be screwed! Those black and yellow buzzing balls of fuzz are crucial to humans as, without them, the world could struggle to sustain the human population.

Approximately one third of all food consumed globally is dependent on bee pollination. No wonder they get a day of their own! To celebrate World Bee Day, we’ve put together some fun facts about these stripy heroes.







Image Pixabay on Pexels