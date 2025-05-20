Richard Tice said Keir Starmer’s EU deal must not be allowed to give up the benefits of Brexit and basically the entire internet said the same thing

Politics brexit Keir Starmer Richard tice

To the world now of Reform UK MP Richard Tice – you remember – who is predictably unhappy that Sir Keir Starmer has struck a deal with the European Union which is either a ‘win-win’ or an outrageous surrender, depending on your point of view.

Tice’s main concern about the whole thing was that it doesn’t give up the benefits of his beloved Brexit. Here’s what Nigel Farage’s right hand man had to tell Sky News.

Richard Tice(Reform MP): “What you can’t do is give up the benefits of brexit.” pic.twitter.com/sgB43Krpyi — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) May 19, 2025

And the entirety of the internet – okay, we exaggerate just a little – but quite a few people all basically said the same thing.

Can you see it coming? Of course you can! But it’s no less satisfying for it.

1.

You’d have to find them first. — Fr Ian Maher SCP#RejoinEU (@IanMaher7) May 19, 2025

2.

Regardless of what Tïce and Fáragë will say, the fact is we’ve had 9 years to find the ‘benefits’ of Brexit and there are none. It didn’t improve trade, immigration, the NHS or the cost of living. Trading with our neighbours is essential. — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) May 19, 2025

3.

What are the benefits of Brexit? — Zara (@zarahussain999) May 19, 2025

4.

What are they exactly https://t.co/CdgbPb3DyY — terry christian (@terrychristian) May 19, 2025

5.

Fish sales from the U.K. to Europe are down 19% since Brexit.

Immigration has increased, since Brexit.

The UK has lost £100bn in output every year since Brexit (Bloomberg). https://t.co/kZjqPnmKzG — Tom Blenkinsop (@TomBlenkinsop) May 19, 2025

