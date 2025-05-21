13 things that can happen in real life which will pretty much make you sh*t yourself!

Exclusive fails

We all have those moments. When we’re just going about our business, doing something quite routine, and something happens that throws your whole body into a panic! We’ve put together some of the ones most likely to make us nearly crap our pants! Any we’ve missed?

1. Walking down a flight of stairs and missing the bottom step.

2. When you lean back on your chair slightly too far and think it’s going to tip backwards.

3. Walking into a spider’s web.

4. Seeing a piece of fluff on your body and thinking it’s a bug.

5. Waking up in the night and thinking some clothes on a chair or your dressing gown hanging on the back of the door is a person in your bedroom.

6. Trying on an item of clothing and getting stuck in it.

7. Dropping your phone on a hard surface and it landing face down.

8. A wasp suddenly landing on the drink you’re holding.

9. Dreaming you’re falling and waking up suddenly with a jolt.

10. Slipping slightly as you get out of the shower or bath.

11. Running down a hill too fast and your body feeling like it’s going faster than your legs.

12. Feeling in your pocket or looking in your bag for your phone and not immediately being able to find it.

13. Unwittingly walking past a motion activated air freshener and it suddenly going off.

READ MORE

‘What’s your unspoken office tradition that makes no sense?’ – 19 inexplicable work customs that have people confused