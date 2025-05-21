People shared the best physical pleasures they’ve ever experienced and it’s not as NSFW as you’d think – 18 sublime sensations

Life Ask Reddit

If you ask someone to describe the best physical pleasure they’ve ever experienced, you may expect to hear a NSFW answer.

That’s not always the case though. In fact, as Amazing-Fox69 found out, there are plenty of surprisingly wholesome ways for bodies to feel better than ever. And they know this because they put this question to the pleasure seekers over at r/AskReddit:

‘What is the best physical pleasure you have ever experienced?’

‘Falling asleep in my own bed after coming home from travelling overseas’

–eplusk24

‘I had a deviated septum repaired and nasal polyps removed and after that surgery they packed my nose with all kinds of gauze and stuff. When they went in to pull it out, damn near felt like they were recreating that scene from Total Recall. But once it was out, I swear I saw and heard angels singing.’

-kawika69

‘I cleared my sinuses by flushing them with water. I squeezed the water bottle in one nostril and squeezed as hard as I possibly could.

;To my amazement, the entire plug of snot inside my head dislodged. I could see, and certainly feel the giant plug as it traveled down my nasal passage. Very similar to the scene in the original total recall when Arnold removes the implant from his head.

‘One final farmer blow and the largest single piece of mucus ever. It was about 1.5x1x1 inches and pliable. You couldn’t pull it apart and it would have required a fork and steak knife to cut in half.

‘The feeling as that plug released and dislodged was the most satisfying non-sexual feeling I have ever experienced.

Many future attempts failed, but I will pursue that feeling until the end of time.’

-loudbombulum

‘I (51M) have constant tremors through my body – diagnosed with Essential Tremors when I was 13, so I have been constantly vibrating for 40 years and will forever. Not nearly as debilitating as Parkinson’s….

‘The first time I tried my current medication I stopped completely. Like, stopped. I had never felt that in my life. Amazing. (And since gone, as i have adjusted to the meds over time and the condition is degenerative)

‘But that was an amazing, very still, few days.’

-Guilloutines4All

‘I live with chronic pain 24/7. One day my pain was so bad that I had to go to the ER.

‘They injected me with morphine and within a few seconds I felt a huge wave of relief.

‘This was easily over five years ago and I still remember that feeling. Better than the best sex and best food!’

-tinkywinkles

‘Water finally getting out of your ear after swimming’

-SilverXebecs

‘Hot shower after a long day of snowboarding and hiking in the snow.’

-Omffpalumpa

‘When a hairdresser massages my head during a haircut.

‘I’m in fucking heaven.’

-Faetan