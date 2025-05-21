Weird World puns

Flashback to the epic punmageddon that followed this Florida pasta flinger’s arrest

Poke Staff. Updated May 21st, 2025

A 46-year-old Florida man (we know!) became a real-life Two Ronnies joke when things spiralli-ed out of control on the road.

Nolan Goins threw the food out of the passenger window of his vehicle in frustration over glaring headlights, accidentally hitting another driver whose window was also open.

The 2024 road rage incident caused a pile of pasta puns that deserve a second helping.

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate this.

Source Independent Image Screengrab